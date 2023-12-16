9 best tech gifts under $100: Soundbar, headphones, fitness tracker, keyboard, and more

Finding the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones can be tricky, especially when it seems like they already have everything. If you're ever unsure what to get someone, you can't go wrong with a tech gift.

We rounded up a few tech gifts under $100 that most people would probably love to receive, from noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds to a hot-swappable mechanical keyboard and a fitness tracker. There are some fantastic gifts here, but even if you don't find the right gift, hopefully it's a good starting point for finalizing your holiday to-buy-for list.

If $100 is more than you want to spend on someone, check out our best tech gifts under $50 instead.

Great audio gifts for less than $100

VIZIO 2.0 Soundbar: $79 $69 @ Amazon The speakers built into a TV are usually pretty bad, and even a budget-friendly soundbar can easily upgrade a setup. This 20-inch soundbar from VIZIO fits perfectly under a TV and fills the room well with two full-range speakers and built-in DTS Virtual:X technology. Price check: Target $69

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones: $149 $98 @ Amazon If you're after a quality pair of noise-cancelling headphones for someone special this holiday season, you can't go wrong with Sony's WH-CH720N headphones. Sure, they might not be as good as the premium WH-1000XM5 headphones, but those are super expensive. These headphones are less than $100 right now, and still offer great noise-cancelling tech, a comfortable design, high sound quality, and a battery life of up to 35 hours. Price check: Best Buy $99 | Target $99

Edifier R33BT Speakers: $79 @ Amazon These speakers would be great addition to a computer desk, a TV stand, or a random bookshelf in a bedroom. You can connect to Edifier's R33BT speakers via Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm aux input. Inside, a 0.5-inch tweeter and 3.5-inch mid/bass driver helps the speaker produce clear highs and lows, great for music or games. Price check: Walmart $79 | Best Buy $79

Mobile accessories under $100

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: $99 $79 @ Amazon All your forgetful friends who own an iPhone (or an iPad) would love receiving this 4-pack of Apple AirTags. Stick an AirTag on your remote, clip one onto your keys, and slide another in your bag. Then, whenever you can't locate one of those items, you can use the paired AirTag to help you find it. Each AirTag's battery can last for about a year. Price check: Walmart $79

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank: $79 $75 @ Amazon This portable charger will provide more than enough power for multiple devices. It's equipped with a massive 24,000mAh battery that can provide enough power to charge a MacBook Pro fully. With its 65W total output and two USB ports, you can charge two devices quickly at the same time. One USB port has a max output of 45W, and the other maxes at 20W.

Fitness-related tech gifts under $100

Fitbit Inspire 3: $99 $79 @ Amazon This simple fitness tracker is the perfect gift for someone who's interested in being more active. It's comfortable on the wrist, gives you important info about your sleeping habits, lasts up to 10 days on a single charge, and tracks basic metrics, like your daily steps and heart rate. Price check: Best Buy $79 | Target $79

Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds: $119 $79 @ Amazon These true wireless earbuds are a great gift for anyone who loves to listen to music while they're working out. Most importantly, Jabra's Elite 4 Active earbuds feature an IP57 water- and sweat-proof rating, which will prevent them from slipping out during intense workouts. They're also equipped with ANC, HearThrough technolgoy, up to 28 hours total battery life. Price check: Best Buy $79 | Walmart $79

Desk peripheral gifts for less than $100

RK ROYAL KLUDGE RK98 Keyboard: $99 $79 @ Amazon Whether you're buying this for someone who works from home or someone who plays lots of PC games, it'll make an excellent gift. This 98% mechanical keyboard is wireless via Bluetooth and USB 2.4GHz, and it can also be used wired for lower latency. It's backlit, can swap between three different devices, and it's hot-swappable, so your gift recipient can easily customize their typing experience with new switches.