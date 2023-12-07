9 best tech gifts under $50: Keyboard, mouse, earbuds, and more

The hottest tech items are usually well over $50, but that doesn't mean that anything under that is going to be a wash. There's some pretty cool gear out there for an affordable price. Wanna hear about the best tech gifts under $50? Of course you do!

We've hand-selected a mix of fun and practical holiday gifts for friends, family and co-workers. My favorite on this list has to be the Himalayan Glow Galaxy Moon Lamp for $25. Does it do much? No, but does it need to? No. It just looks cool.

But if you are looking for something a little more productive, never fear, we've got an excellent keyboard, mouse, and webcam to spruce up your desk. It won't take you long to find something useful under $50 for your wishlist or to gift someone this holiday season.

Here are the best tech gifts under $50

Anker Nano Power Bank: $49 $39 @ Amazon

You can save right now on this compact, portable 10,000 mAh power bank from Anker. The company estimates a 30W max for charging, meaning the iPhone 15 lineup can charge from 0 to 50% within about 30 minutes. When it's fully depleted, it only takes about 1.5 hours to recharge. Price check: Anker $49 $39

Himalayan Glow Galaxy Moon Lamp: $25 @ Home Depot

Himalyan Glow's 3D Galaxy Moon Lamp is sure to bring a smile to your gift recipient's face. This mesmerizing glowing sphere of soft light makes a great decorative piece and night light. Touching the metal ring switch to any of 16 colors. It ships with a remote control to lets users manage color and dim the light. The Galaxy Moon Lamp's built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to 24 hours.

Logitech Pebble M350: $29 $19 @ Amazon

Save on the quiet and sleek Logitech Pebble Mouse. Enjoy silent clicking and scrolling with the perfect portable mouse for minimalists. It works with Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and Android devices.

Master Chief Halo: Infinite Phone & Controller Holder: $30 @ Target

This Halo: Infinite phone and controller holder makes a great white elephant gift. It's 8-inches tall and well balanced so you don't have to worry about it tipping over. Mando's hands fit any size phone and supports PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam: $49 $24 @ Amazon

Save on the Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam. It features a 080P 2MP CMOS lens for clear video calls with friends, family, and colleagues. Featuring full stereo dual-mics, this webcam delivers reliable, loud, crisp two way audio.

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk: $33 @ Amazon

LapGear's Home Office Lap Desk provides comfortable productivity when you're typing from the sofa or your favorite comfy chair. It's comfortable work surface fits laptops and tablets up to 15.6-inches, has a built-in mouse pad and phone slot. Versatile by design, it also works great as a bed desk or tv tray.

Jabra Elite 3 Wireless Earbuds: $79 $39 @ Best Buy

These water-resistant wireless earbuds are equipped with HearThrough technology, noise isolation, and four microphones for calls. With the included charging case, you can get up to 28 hours of battery life with these earbuds. Price check: Target $79