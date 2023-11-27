The best student laptop falls under $500 for Cyber Monday
Save $300 on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
Cyber Monday has swooped into town and it's bringing a ton of incredible savings with it. Maybe none more incredible than the Asus Zenbook 14X for $499 at Best Buy!
This fantastic touchscreen laptop has a dazzling OLED panel and scored highly in our review earlier this year. In fact, we likened it to the touchscreen MacBook Pro we've always dreamed of. A bold claim, but Asus' student-friendly device is more than worth the praise. Powerful, fast, portable, and incredibly easy on the eyes, the Zenbook 14X is a fantastic laptop for most people.
We'd recommend it at full price after giving it a four out of five stars review, so we can't rave enough about this Cyber Monday deal which sees the 14X's modest price shaved down even further with a whopping $300 discount to just $499. Check out the deal below!
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Laptop
Was:
$799
Now:$499 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $250 on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q410VA).
Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz 550-nit OLED touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 180 degree hinge, Asus Pen 2.0 support, FHD IR camera, Dolby Atmos.
Release date: August 2023
Price check: Amazon $699
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED.
Reviews: Overall, Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is a powerful touch screen laptop and great value for the price.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a powerful and secure portable laptop for productivity and entertainment. It features an FHD IR camera for video conferencing and secure logins with Windows Hello. Dolby Atmos and Smart Amplifier provide immersive, distortion free sound for streaming content.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for graphics intensive tasks like competitive gaming and video editing. RTX 40 GPU laptops like the ROG Zephyrus G14 handles demanding graphics.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.
