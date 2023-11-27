The best student laptop falls under $500 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday has swooped into town and it's bringing a ton of incredible savings with it. Maybe none more incredible than the Asus Zenbook 14X for $499 at Best Buy!

This fantastic touchscreen laptop has a dazzling OLED panel and scored highly in our review earlier this year. In fact, we likened it to the touchscreen MacBook Pro we've always dreamed of. A bold claim, but Asus' student-friendly device is more than worth the praise. Powerful, fast, portable, and incredibly easy on the eyes, the Zenbook 14X is a fantastic laptop for most people.

We'd recommend it at full price after giving it a four out of five stars review, so we can't rave enough about this Cyber Monday deal which sees the 14X's modest price shaved down even further with a whopping $300 discount to just $499. Check out the deal below!