How to watch Werewolf by Night online: Where to stream, release date, plot and trailer

Werewolf by Night is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest TV offering and an ode to classic horror features from the 1930s and 40s. While some have said that Marvel’s recent offerings are a little “too samey”, the black and white, 53-minute special presentation of Werewolf by Night is seemingly anything but. With Halloween on the horizon, Marvel may have served up the ideal companion for a witching-hour watch-along. So, if the idea of a pre-Hammer Horror venture into the MCU has gotten its claws into you, read on for our guide on how to watch Werewolf by Night online.

While horror has never played much of a factor in Marvel’s previous releases, all signs point towards a darker branch of the Marvel Universe beginning to form. Not only will the upcoming special feature the titular Werewolf by Night (Gael García Bernal), but it’s also expected to feature another monster by the name of Man-Thing — an animalistic swamp monster with the power to travel between dimensions. We also see the introduction of various monster hunters including Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), a character with a history of encountering all manner of beasts from vampires to the extraterrestrial dragon-like creature Fin Fang Foom.

How many more monsters will be revealed and just where this new path of the MCU leads to remains to be seen. However, if Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige is to be believed, don’t expect this to be the last time that Marvel showcases its darker side.

Werewolf by Night official trailer

How to watch Werewolf by Night online

Werewolf by Night will premiere on Disney+ as part of the platform’s third annual “ Hallowstream (opens in new tab)” celebration on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The freaky festivities will continue throughout October with a slew of spooktacular content, both old and new, taking over the platform in the lead-up to Halloween. The 53-minute one-shot will be available on Disney+ in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia from 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET), 8 a.m. BST, and 5 p.m. AET respectively.

What is the plot of Werewolf by Night?

On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic — a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 40s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Werewolf by Night featurette: Monstrous New Side

Marvel recently unveiled a short featurette for Werewolf by Night where director Michael Giacchino and the cast talk about their goals for the project, alongside a sneak peek of what's to come. The featurette also includes Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige as he expands on where the idea for this one-shot came from and if we can expect more monster mayhem in the future of the MCU.