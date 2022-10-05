How to watch The Midnight Club online: Where to stream, release date, plot and trailer

The Midnight Club arrives this week packed to the rafters with haunting and harrowing horror stories from writer Christopher Pike’s work. The upcoming horror anthology follows a group of terminally ill young adults in hospice as they form a strong bond through their secret midnight meetings where they swap ghoulish tales and rip hair-raising yarns. If you’re in the Halloween spirit, and on the hunt for a spooky series to spice up your October viewings, then read on for our guide on how to watch The Midnight Club online.

Adapted from another of Christopher Pike’s novels, The Midnight Club has been a long-time passion project for writers Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep) and Leah Fong (The Haunting of Bly Manor), the co-creators of the show. In fact, three years after the book's release in 1994, Flanagan was convinced that The Midnight Club would become his first film project.

While Flanagan would get as far as writing the screenplay for his adaptation, things would eventually stall after a rebuttal from Pike’s publisher. However, 25 years later, the project is finally being brought to life. Even Pike himself offered a guiding hand to help keep things as faithful as possible.

The Midnight Club official trailer

How to watch The Midnight Club online in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

The Midnight Club makes its Netflix debut on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. All ten episodes of the series will be released on the day. You can find it by navigating to the new “ Streams & Screams (opens in new tab)” portal. There, you’ll also find a host of other Halloween-themed content, with new shows added as the month goes on, including the premieres of horror anthology Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities and the live-action adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.

With no specific release time having been announced, you can expect the series to arrive on the streaming platform at the usual release time of midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), 9 a.m. BST, and 7 p.m. AET.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How to watch The Midnight Club while abroad

If you’re heading abroad for the release of The Midnight Club on Netflix, make sure you’ll be able to enjoy all the thrills and chills the series has in store by investing in a Virtual Private Network (opens in new tab) (or VPN for short).

While Netflix is one of the most widely available digital services in the world, its library is curated and will differ from region to region. These changes can result in anything from minor edits to your favorite shows to having them all together removed from that region's selection. However, making use of a VPN will allow you to set your virtual location to any number of servers around the world to ensure you have access to all the content and services you’re familiar with at home.

Not only are VPNs great for avoiding geo-restrictions, but they also provide you with incredible security. If you’re away from home and have to rely on public Wi-Fi, you and your data could be left exposed to harmful man-in-the-middle attacks or various packet sniffing efforts. As such, whenever you make use of public connections you should always do so while protected behind a reliable VPN. The best VPNs use encrypted tunnels that scramble your data, preventing any unauthorized access and leaving your online activity completely anonymous.

Download a VPN (opens in new tab) today and experience all your favorite content and services securely from anywhere in the world.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What is the plot of The Midnight Club?

The Midnight Club is a horror anthology series that follows a group of terminally ill young adults residing in the Rotterdam Home hospice. As with the Christopher Pike novel it's based on, the group meets at midnight every night to tell each other stories of the supernatural and unknown.

While the original novel had the teens tell a selection of unique stories, the show will instead transplant abridged versions of Pike’s other works in their place. Each of these stories will make up the meat of each episode. However, there will be several overarching plots for the group to explore in between tales, most notably of which comes from a pact the group makes one night while meeting.

With each teen not expecting to outlive their illnesses, there’s a need for reassurance about what happens after. It’s then that the group forms their pact: the first of them to pass on should make every effort to reach out to the others — from beyond the grave.

The following is a list of The Midnight Club episodes releasing on Netflix Friday, Oct. 7, 2022: