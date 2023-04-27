Honkai: Star Rail is one of the many Hoyoverse games out there, which include Genshin Impact within its portfolio, one of the best PC games. This new sci-fi fantasy RPG features similar gatcha mechanics to the company's other games. However, there are plenty of codes for Honkai: Star Rail to earn some free rewards without spending real money.

There are plenty of ways to collect characters, either through the story (which is where you get Herta, Qingque, and Natasha) or using Star Rail Passes that cost Stellar Jade to purchase. You can get Stellar Jade by completing dailies, but you're also about to get some free Jade right now!

We'll go over all of the active Honkai: Star Rail codes and then how to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes.

All Honkai: Star Rail codes

Outside of pages like this, you can actually find codes by interacting with the community via livestreams or the Honkai: Star Rail Discord (opens in new tab). Here are all of the active codes right now:

HSRGRANDOPEN1 - 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credit

- 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credit HSRGRANDOPEN2 - 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler's Guide

- 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler's Guide HSRGRANDOPEN3 - 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether

- 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether HSRVER10XEDLFE - 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credit

- 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credit STARRAILGIFT - 50 Stellar Jade, 2 Traveler's Guide, 5 Bottled Soda, 10,000 Credit

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes

You can redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes either in-game or online. We'll walk through both methods.

(Image credit: Hoyoverse)

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes in game:

Step 1) Log into the game.

Step 2) Open the phone menu.

Step 3) Click the three dots to the right of your avatar.

Step 4) Select "Redemption Code".

Step 5) Redeem your code.

Step 6) Check your mailbox in the top right for your rewards.

How to redeem Honkai: Star Rail codes online:

Step 1) Go to the Hoyoverse Star Rail redemption site (opens in new tab).

Step 2) Log in, select your server and enter your character name.

Step 3) Redeem your code.

Step 4) Collect rewards from the in-game mailbox.