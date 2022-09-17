How to quickly level up companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a total of 17 Disney characters from both Pixar and Disney animated films. Every single one is interactable, has their own questlines, offers themed rewards, and can be leveled up a total of 10 times. This is only the beginning, as there are plans to add tons more, including Stitch, Buzz Lightyear, and Mufasa.

There are plenty of ways to level them up, but it’s actually not that difficult when you know the trick. Here’s how you quickly level up companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Give them your favorite items

You can do an adequate job leveling up companions by giving them their favorite items. However, this is only limited to three things per day, and ultimately, we want to level them up far faster than that for this strategy. It’s also not the most efficient way to level in general, but you should still do it if you can give the character the item without much extra work.

(Image credit: Disney)

You can quickly check what a character’s favorite items are by:

1. Opening the main menu.

2. Going to Collection.

3. Going to Characters and hovering over each to know what to grab.

I recommend scrolling through, identifying what is easily attainable, and not worrying about it beyond that.

If WALL-E wants a tourmaline, but you have never seen one before, don’t worry about it! It’s not worth climbing a mountain just for that little bit of extra experience. But if you happen to have a tourmaline in one of your chests, then feel free to give it to him. You don’t receive enough experience for giving favorite items that makes it worthwhile to go on an exhausting hunt for a specific item.

How to passively earn character experience

Every character in Disney Dreamlight Valley has a max level of 10. When they hit level two, the game gives the player an option between assigning them Gardening, Foraging, Mining, Fishing, and Digging. These are important statistics, and they determine how many extra resources the player receives when hanging out with that character if the task aligns with their speciality.

The core of this strategy revolves around this system: do not underestimate how important it is to spend time with another character. You can easily get a character to hit level 10 and it doesn’t require much attention on your part.

Deciding a character’s speciality entirely depends on what you want them to be good at. I recommend striking a healthy balance between every focus, and at the very least, ensure you have one of each. However, my personal favorite is Gardening (I have four characters who specialize in it).

(Image credit: Disney)

And now, just do whatever you want. Yes, I’m serious. Move on to whatever you were planning to do next. If you need to fish for a little bit, interact with whoever you assigned the Fishing specialty and select “Let’s hang out!” If you were planning to plant, water, or harvest crops, be sure you’re hanging out with someone who has the Gardening focus. If you’re going to mine, hang out with someone who has the Mining stat, and so on.

This is a simple strategy and the core of it is to focus on your other objectives rather than getting lost in trying to power level a character. Trust me, you’ll be shocked how quickly each character levels up if you just hang out with them and do their specialized tasks.

Power leveling a character

However, if you are trying to power level a specific character, there is a way to do that, too.

1. Give the character you’re trying to power level the Gardening trait. If it’s too late and they’re already focused on something else, then you’re just going to have to do whatever it is you have them set to. It won’t be as fast, but it will work.

(Image credit: Disney)

2. Build an enormous farm. In my image above, I have dug 233 holes in the ground. That’s how big we’re talking.

3. Purchase whichever crop you desire. I recommend using something that grows fast (15 minutes or less). You can also try wheat, which only takes 60 seconds to grow, but it also means you’ll be stuck on the farm all day constantly harvesting (I’ve also noticed it offers less experience). If you want to make easy money, you can try carrots for beginners, onions for midgame, eggplant for mid-to-end game, and leeks for endgame.

(Image credit: Disney)

4. Ensure that this companion is with you whenever you plant, water, and harvest crops. They will level up quickly and you’ll also get a bunch of crops out of it.

(Image credit: Disney)

5. Enjoy your easy levels.