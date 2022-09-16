How to farm tons of fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley — this feels like cheating

Harvesting fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley is annoying. Fruit trees and bushes are scattered throughout every corner of your village, so when you’re in need of a quick meal or require fruit for a recipe (or maybe just want to sell some), you’re forced to run around each corner and biome to collect as many as possible.

However, this is entirely unnecessary and there is a brilliant way to subvert it. There are a few things you need to do beforehand, and I can offer a couple of tips to make it seem less like a cheap strategy (even though it will absolutely feel that way).

Fruit farming 101

1. Make a whole lot of space. You’re going to want this space very close to your home, just to make it easier to commence your harvest. I personally moved Chez Remy and Scrooge’s Store into the top right corner of the Plaza. However, try to make it look nice at the very least. At the end of the day, easy farming strategies don’t matter if your village looks like trash.

(Image credit: Disney)

2. Open your map and look for the fruit icons. It’ll be easily identifiable as a white apple on a green token. You can also just continue to the next step and look around for trees or bushes, but the map is a good fallback strategy to check if you missed any.

(Image credit: Disney)

3. Go into Furniture mode (press the inventory button and scroll down to Furniture) and hover over the fruit you found on your map. You will be able to freely move the fruit bush or tree wherever you please.

(Image credit: Disney)

4. Move the fruit bush or tree into the designated space you cleared during the first step. Repeat this step over and over with every bush and tree you have available to you. You’re going to need a lot of space, but at the end of it, it’ll look something like the image below. Be sure it looks somewhat decent. I included patterns in mine to give it a nice aesthetic flair in the hopes of disguising this slightly cheap fruit-farming tactic as something more tasteful.

(Image credit: Disney)

5. Harvest occasionally and enjoy this new influx of fruit! You can also guarantee a greater yield if you select “Let’s hang out!” when talking to a character who boasts the Foraging trait.

(Image credit: Disney)

Viola! You now have tons of fruit trees and bushes in your backyard. Is it a little cheap to break the game in this way? Absolutely! Are you going to care very much when you’re stuffing gooseberries down your throat! No way!