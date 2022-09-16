Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Moonstones quickly

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a premium currency called Moonstones, which can be used to unlock the premium tier of the game’s seasonal passes. The first season is called Pixar Fest — set to end on October 11.

Iconic memorabilia from Pixar’s most beloved franchises is unlockable through this event, including Miguel’s guitar from Coco, Elastigirl’s super-suit, a Lightning McQueen racing bed, a Space Ranger suit display (from Toy Story), and far more. So, what’s the easiest way to unlock these nostalgic items? Well, it’s not a complete cakewalk, but with a bit of dedication, you will gain more than enough to get your favorite furniture and clothes.

The best way to get Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’re probably expecting some cheap trick or game-breaking bug that lets you earn Moonstones fast. After all, there has to be a way to farm it in-game, right? Well, that’s not entirely true. I’ve managed to accrue a total of 550 Moonstones from nearly 30 hours of play time, with 500 of those coming from rewards provided by the event itself.

There is no easy way to unlock Moonstones in-game, and the amount you do earn is insignificant. However, everyone who purchased the game in early access was given 8,000 Moonstones to start off with. You’re probably wondering if the Pixar Fest pass is remotely worth it, as you probably want to save your currency for passes in the future.

(Image credit: Disney)

If you examine the seasonal pass closely, you’ll realize you can acquire a total of 2,175 Moonstones: 500 are awarded in the free tier, while 1,675 are given to you in the premium tier. If you spend 2,500 Moonstones on the pass, you can come out with a total of 2,175 on top of the extras you’ll gain from playing in-game (admittedly not very much).

As mentioned above, Pixar Fest offers 500 Moonstones on the free tier. This means that if you’re not a huge fan of a certain season, you can skip the premium pass and make a few Moonstones back by sticking with the free tier. Bear in mind that this is entirely subjective and depends on what parts of the Disney universe you prefer and the quality of future seasons.

Assuming that every pass offers the same number of Moonstones (and costs the same every time), you’ll only be losing 325 Moonstones per season if you invest in the premium pass. Using those 8,000 Moonstones that are provided for purchases of the early access bundle, you could participate in nearly twenty seasons.

Obviously, this requires you putting in the dedication to finish these passes to begin with, but honestly, they’re not too bad to complete (although it requires a little bit of luck sometimes). So, if you want as many Moonstones as possible, here are the easiest ways to unlock seasonal currency.

The best way to get seasonal currency in Disney Dreamlight Valley

1. Open your main menu, go to the Event page, and select Duties. Each player will see something entirely different in this menu, so it will be difficult for me to provide exact instructions on what to do or what not to do. Use your own judgment to determine which of these would be easiest to complete.

(Image credit: Disney)

2. At first glance of the image above, there’s a solid mix of easy and not-so-easy tasks here. Catching fish, selling flowers and cooking meals with fruit should be a cakewalk. However, I’m a bit less sure about mining topazes, cooking pan seared bass & vegetables, and giving characters their favorite gifts, so I will avoid those for now.

(Image credit: Disney)

3. I recommend beginning with what seems easiest. For me, this was cooking meals with fruit. It usually only takes a few minutes for these kinds of tasks, especially if they require one ingredient. I queued up the fruit salad recipe and clicked the autofill button, which helped speed up the process.

(Image credit: Disney)

4. I managed to get this duty done in three minutes. With the 15 seasonal currency I just earned (on top of the already existing 10 I had from previous duties), I quickly jumped up to 25 in a short period.

(Image credit: Disney)

5. Replacing that duty is slightly more challenging now. “Give favorite gifts to WALL-E” is very specific. It also can’t be done in one day, as favorite gifts are reset every 24 hours. Essentially, I had no choice but to do this one over a long period of time.

However, there are two duties I have left that can be easily interlinked. Catching fish and cooking pan-seared bass & vegetables can be combined to save time. Bass can only be fished in Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, and Frosted Heights, which means you can knock two birds with one stone.

(Image credit: Disney)

6. You’ll want to be as clever as possible about this. It’s not going to get done quickly, but if you’re dedicated enough and adopt a “work smarter, not harder” mentality, it shouldn’t be too bad to do over the course of a season. After only a night’s worth of work (from unlocking the pass that same night), I quickly managed to get a majority of the Moonstones throughout the first five tiers and get most of my investment back.

(Image credit: Disney)

7. Sometimes you’ll get tasks that aren’t the easiest to complete, such as mining topazes, selling garlic, or catching tuna.But if you do a couple every once in a while (or just decide to rush them all at once), you can get through them without much of a hassle.

(Image credit: Disney)

8. You will also (sometimes) find Moonstones while playing naturally. It doesn’t happen often, and even when it does, the amount is negligible. You can see my character in the image above discovering a chest with 10 whole Moonstones in it. Wow! Only 2,490 left to go.