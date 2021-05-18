How to buy StopElon coin — the crypto for Elon Musk haters

“How to buy StopElon coin'' is the question many resentful investors are asking as they grapple with the aftermath of the Elon Musk-led cryptocurrency crash. On May 12, Musk tweeted that Tesla customers can no longer make purchases with Bitcoin due to its eco-destructive nature.

Before the tweet, Bitcoin was trading at around $54,500. After Musk's anti-Bitcoin announcement, BTC's decreased by 20%. Unfortunately for cryptocurrency investors, altcoins plummeted, too. Even Musk's favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE), dropped after the controversial tweet.

Between Musk's infamous SNL appearance and highly influential tweets, StopElon coin supporters claim that Musk has a puppet master-like hold over the cryptocurrency market.

"He’s toying with people’s portfolio like candy, like the narcissistic billionaire he is and always will be," StopElon's website says. "We say ENOUGH. Hence, we created $STOPELON. Where we get rich, without anyone controlling our fate except ourselves."

Whether you are on the anti-Musk bandwagon or just want to add a funny meme token to your cryptocurrency portfolio, here's how to buy StopElon coin.

How to buy StopElon coin

You can buy StopElon on PancakeSwap via the TrustWallet app. PancakeSwap is one of the most popular ways to purchase up-and-coming meme coins like Shiba Inu and SafeMoon, and StopElon is no different.

To buy StopElon, you'll need to purchase Binance Coin (BNB). You can either purchase BNB from Binance and send it to TrustWallet, or you can purchase BNB directly on the app. Once you've done this, here's how to buy StopElon.

How to buy StopElon coin (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

1. Navigate to TrustWallet’s main page and tap on “BNB." Hit “More” and tap on “Swap to Smart Chain.”

2. Under “Swap,” tap anywhere within the BNB “You Pay” space. This will bring up four options: 100%, 75%, 50% and 25%. Tap “100%” to transfer 100% of your BNB to Smart Chain. Tap “Swap,” hit “Submit” and wait for the conversion to process.

3. Head back to TrustWallet’s main page and you should see that your Smart Chain order is fulfilled.

Using PancakeSwap to convert Smart Chain to StopElon

If you have an Android device, you can skip step two. But if you have an iPhone, you’ll need to type in a URL to enable “dApps,” a browser in TrustWallet that gives you access to PancakeSwap.

1. Open Safari and type “trust://browser_enable.” A prompt will appear with the following message: “Open this page in ‘trust’?” Tap “Open.”

2. In the Trust Wallet app, tap on “Browser” on the bottom taskbar (in Android, you’ll see the word “dApps"). Next, tap on “PancakeSwap.”

How to buy StopElon (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

3. Tap the “Connect” button on the top-right corner and hit “TrustWallet.” You should see that your Smart Chain tokens are now in PancakeSwap.

4. Tap “Select a currency”. In the search bar, you'll need to copy and paste StopElon's contract address (it's a long string that starts with "0x"), which can be found here.

5. Set your slippage to 12% by clicking on the icon next to the clock symbol.

6. Tap “Swap” and “Confirm Swap.” This will prompt a “Transaction submitted” message to pop up.

7. Click on “View on BscScan.” The status bar should say “Success,” proving you successfully converted Smart Chain into StopElon. Exit PancakeSwap.

Confirm you have StopElon in your possession

At this point, you're probably wondering, "Okay great, I bought StopElon, but where is it?" Don't worry. Follow these steps to enable StopElon in TrustWallet.

1. Navigate to “PancakeSwap” via the TrustWallet browser. Tap on the clock symbol on the top-right corner.

How to buy StopElon (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

2. Click on the link under “Recent transactions," and click on the hyperlinked string that starts with "0x." It should be under the word "From."

3. Copy the Contract address under the Profile Summary section.

4. Navigate back to TrustWallet’s main page. Click the blue icon on the top-right corner and scroll to the bottom.

5. Tap on “Add Custom Token.” Change the network from Ethereum to Smart Chain. Under “Contract Address,” paste the string of code you copied earlier.

6. Type "StopElon" under Name, "StopElon" under Symbol, and "9" under Decimals.

7. Voila! You should see your StopElon tokens in the TrustWallet app.

Note: This is not financial advice. This article is meant for educational purposes only. Digital tokens are extremely volatile, so buy at your own risk.