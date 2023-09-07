Whether you're downloading something away from the precious App Store or receiving any other notification that needs to be read, you need to allow pop ups on your iPhone.

We've done plenty of iPhone how-tos, like how to invert colors on iPhone and how to reset an iPhone without your password. It's important to know how to use a new piece of tech effectively.

Here's how to allow pop ups on iPhone

Step 1. Open the Settings app.

(Image credit: Apple)

Step 2. Navigate to the Safari tab.

(Image credit: Apple)

Step 3. In the General section, toggle the Block Pop-ups.

It's as simple as that. Don't ever worry about how to allow pop ups again. And if you do, just come right back here and we'll get you sorted.

Happy allowing!