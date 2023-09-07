How to allow pop ups on iPhone

By Rami Tabari
published

Trying to download something? Here's how to allow pop ups on iPhone

How to allow pop ups on iPhone
(Image credit: Future)

Whether you're downloading something away from the precious App Store or receiving any other notification that needs to be read, you need to allow pop ups on your iPhone.

We've done plenty of iPhone how-tos, like how to invert colors on iPhone and how to reset an iPhone without your password. It's important to know how to use a new piece of tech effectively.

Here's how to allow pop ups on iPhone

How to allow pop ups on iPhone

Step 1. Open the Settings app.

How to allow pop ups on iPhone

(Image credit: Apple)

Step 2. Navigate to the Safari tab.

How to allow pop ups on iPhone

(Image credit: Apple)

Step 3. In the General section, toggle the Block Pop-ups.

It's as simple as that. Don't ever worry about how to allow pop ups again. And if you do, just come right back here and we'll get you sorted.

Happy allowing!

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.