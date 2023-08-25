How to invert colors on iPhone

By Rami Tabari
Here's how to invert the colors on your iPhone

(Image credit: Future)

One of the most important things about experiencing modern technology is how we access it. Inverted colors have been around for a long time, but there are all sorts of sensory options, like Grayscale and Low Light.

It might be tough to navigate to outside of your normal layout, but we'll break down how to invert colors on iPhone as straightforward as we can.

Step 1. Go to Settings.

Step 2. Tap on Accessibility. 

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3. Tap on Zoom. Next, ensure the toggle for “Zoom” is turned on.

Zoom in iOS (Image credit: Future)

Step 4. Zoom out by tapping on the display twice with three fingers.

Step 5. Tap on Zoom filter followed by Inverted.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 6. Navigate back to the Home Screen, and voila, there are your neon-colored icons.

iPhone inverted colors (Image credit: Future)

That's all there is to it. Fun fact: This is actually one of the 5 little-known iPhone customization tricks. If you wanted to spice up your iPhone even more, you could add a background to your keyboard or even set a TikTok as your lock screen.

And if you happen to be waiting for the iPhone 15 to launch, boy, do I have places to send you (click the link in this sentence).

