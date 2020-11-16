How to empty trash automatically in macOS

When you’re running out of space, start by looking in the trash. Often you’ll find gigabytes of old applications, photos, and application files that can free up boatloads of space with just a single click. But you don’t have to do this manually.

Newer versions of macOS have an option to schedule these cleanings, like a virtual reminder to take your trash cans to the curb each week. In this instance, we can automatically remove any file that’s over 30 days old. It’s not the most flexible option -- adding daily or weekly deletion options would be nice -- but it gets the job done.

Rather than waiting to run out of space, why not let Apple take out your trash for you? Here’s how it’s done.

1) Open Finder from the doc.

2) Click Finder to open the menu.

3) From the menu, select Preferences.

4) In the Finder Preferences window, go to the Advanced tab.

5) From the options available, select Remove items from the Trash after 30 days.