"We’re kind of learning from what Nintendo has done over the years with Switch... I’m a big fan of that space.": Xbox CEO hints at work on handheld gaming devices

News
By Sarah Chaney
published

Phil Spencer is a "Big fan of handhelds." Is Xbox working on one?

Xbox Waves, an Xbox handheld gaming concept render by CAD artist Ayoub Zgaren
(Image credit: Ayoub Zgaren)

During a recent interview with The Verge, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer said he was a "Big fan of handhelds," and we just reported on the possibility of a Switch-like handheld device from Xbox last week. Coincidence? Probably, but we're still hopeful that an Xbox handheld is in the works.

Spencer went on to say that Xbox is "Kind of learning from what Nintendo has done over the years with the Switch," noting "They've been fantastic with that." Perhaps Xbox is passively "learning" from Nintendo by analyzing its past moves, or maybe it's more of an active "learning" process for an Xbox handheld currently in development.

Xbox hardware with "Unique aspects" is on the horizon

This small hint of conversation on handhelds between Spencer and Verge editor Tom Warren started with a question about the Xbox Series X (Brooklin) and Xbox Series S (Ellewood). Spencer mentioned that new console and controller options will arrive this holiday season before Warren asked whether these were "The leaked refreshed models that we saw in the FTC documents?"

Spencer essentially had no comment, laughing and saying "I don't know about any leaks. I don't know what you're talking about." This isn't true, as he tweeted shortly after the leaks that it was "Hard to see [his] team's work shared in this way," but this was a subtle way of shutting down that particular question.

See more

Warren adjusted the question slightly, explaining that Spencer "Said that they were old plans" and asking "What's happening there, is that what you're teasing?" To this, Spencer said that the team is "Really thinking about creating hardware that sells to gamers because of the unique aspects of the hardware."

Our immediate thought, and Warren's too, was handhelds — the epitome of unique gaming hardware. When asked about whether future hardware included a handheld, Spencer said, "I'm a big fan, but nothing to announce." 

If he had left it at that, the possibility of an Xbox handheld wouldn't seem as probable. But he went on to explain that he assesses the success of the Xbox platform by "How many players there are" and "How many hours get played," and that a lot of what might restrict playtime is not having easy access to the games you want to play.

Xbox Waves, an Xbox handheld gaming concept render by CAD artist Ayoub Zgaren

(Image credit: Ayoub Zgaren)

Then, he praised Nintendo for its work with the Switch over the years and said that they're learning from what Nintendo has done up to this point. He mentioned the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go handhelds, and talked about how "One of the weak points in the experience on a ROG or the Lenovo [Legion Go] is Windows."

It's Spencer's job to look at other big gaming brands and companies to see what the competition is doing and stay up to date with what consumers currently want. Which, at this present moment in time, seems to be handheld consoles. However, his lengthy explanation to a simple question implies that handhelds may in fact have a spot on Xbox's current roadmap.

Of course, we'll have to wait to see whether Spencer is just crushing on handhelds or hinting at something major in Xbox's future.

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 410 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(14-inch 512GB)
2
Acer Predator Triton 300SE...
Walmart
$1,599
View
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
3
Lenovo 2023 Legion 5i Pro 16"...
Amazon
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
4
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
5
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
6
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
7
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
MSI Katana 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
8
MSI Katana 15 15.6" FHD 144...
Target
$1,299
View
MSI Katana 15
(Black)
9
MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-277US...
Amazon
$1,024.99
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
MSI Titan GT77 17.3" UHD...
Amazon
$2,750.35
View
Load more deals
Sarah Chaney