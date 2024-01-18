Xbox could ban you for using one of its own features: Here's what you need to know

How-to
By Rami Tabari
published

It's not just Baldur's Gate 3

Xbox could ban you for using one of its own features: Here's what you need to know
(Image credit: Future Publishing / Contributor)

You may have already seen that Baldur's Gate 3 has run into some trouble shortly after hitting Xbox Series X|S — a wave of players are already getting banned by playing the game.

So what's happening? Well, people are taking screenshots of scenes that involve nudity, and then thanks to Xbox's Auto-Upload feature, it jumps into the cloud where it and you are beaten to a bloody BAN.

However, this isn't just a Baldur's Gate 3 issue. Any games on the Xbox platform that include nudity are subject to bans if you use Xbox's features for said game.

Here's how to turn off Xbox Automatic uploads to avoid getting banned.

How to turn off Xbox Automatic uploads

Step 1. Press the Xbox button and navigate over to Profile & system.

Step 2. Then start the rabbit hole at Settings and jump into Preferences > Capture & share > Automatic uploads.

Step 3. Once you're in there, you disable the cloud services feature.

That's pretty much it. It's kind of wild that I have to even write about this. Xbox should not be banning folks for using features on its platform while playing games on its platform.

This is not the first time a popular game with nudity has hit the platform. Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher games have plenty of nudity. Instead of banning people, Xbox should work with devs to label these scenes as NSFW.

Gaming is for all ages, so I'm not surprised that NSFW images floating around is an issue, but any Mature games should be in their own social/cloud bubble. And people under a certain age, as determined by Xbox settings, should not be able to view that content.

Banning people for using your service in, honestly, a relatively normal way is not the answer.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.