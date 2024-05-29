PSVR 2 is coming to PC sooner than you think: Sony spotted making an adapter

The PlayStation VR2 might be hitting PCs soon, baby!

At least according to South Korea’s regulator website, Sony filed a certificate for a PSVR 2 adapter with PC support.

We already knew that Sony was testing the PSVR 2 support for PC back in February. The company posted on its PlayStation blog then: “We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Given the erratic cycle of the tech and gaming industry, we never know if a company will stick to set deadlines.

However, thanks to X user Brad Lynch, we know the process is well underway.

Here's everything we know about PSVR 2's launch on PC.

What we know about PSVR 2 on PC

You can visit the certificate website and see that Sony filed for the PSVR 2 PC adapter on March 27, 2024.

Given that it was two months ago now, and considering the release cycle for gaming tech, we could see the PSVR 2 adapter launch sometime this fall. The gaming industry does love launching products during the holiday season.

However, it begs the question: Will Sony port over PSVR exclusive games like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil 4 / Village (VR versions) on PC? According to Sony's February blog post, PSVR 2 users will get "to access additional games on PC."

It's unclear which games Sony is referring to, but the company is likely designing the PSVR 2 to be compatible with all VR-compatible games on PC. At least, that'd be the ideal scenario.

(Image credit: Sony)

The PSVR 2 launched at a whopping $549 and recently dropped to $449, but it's still as expensive as purchasing a new console. Getting a VR headset to play a few PS5 exclusives is excessive. However, the PSVR 2 PC adapter could add value to the VR headset.

It'll take the PSVR 2 from a luxury console-exclusive item to a competitive VR headset. And considering its natural PS5 compatibility, the PSVR 2 would have an edge on PC-exclusive VR headsets like the Meta Quest Pro.

Another question is how much the PSVR 2 PC adapter will cost. Sony could see this as a major value addition and decide to upcharge for it, but hopefully, the company sticks to a reasonable price. As a PSVR 2 user, I hope it's not more than $20.

Interestingly enough, the PS5 Pro is also rumored to launch sometime at the end of the year. So, in theory, we could see Sony's product sales increase sooner rather than later.

Outlook

I love my PSVR 2 — although, it's getting a bit tough to play when my child has turned my living room into a sea of LEGOs. I'm excited to get my hands on the PSVR 2 PC adapter so I can hop into virtual reality in relatively child-free space.

If you already have a PSVR 2, or are considering purchasing one now that a PC adapter is coming, I highly recommend checking out our best VR-ready laptops page for products with modern specs.

We don't know what the minimum requirements for PCs will be when the PSVR 2 gets its chance to shine, so keep that in mind before you make any big purchases.

We don't know what the minimum requirements for PCs will be when the PSVR 2 gets its chance to shine, so keep that in mind before you make any big purchases.