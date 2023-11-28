Meta Quest 3 Cyber Monday deal scores you free Meta-bucks!

Meta Quest 3 (128GB): $499 w/ $15 Meta Quest gift card

Meta Quest 3 (512GB): $649 w/ $25 Meta Quest gift card



Overview:

Pick up the Meta Quest 3 in Newegg's extended Cyber Monday sales and gain up to $25 in Meta Quest gift cards! The most popular VR headset in the metaverse is back with the Meta Quest 3, a complete overhaul of the Quest 2 experience with improved lenses, a lighter weight, improved sensors, full-color pass through, and new and improved controllers!

Not only is this a fantastic stand-alone VR experience, but the Quest 3 retains the same ability to connect to your PC or laptop to effortlessly enjoy PCVR gaming.

Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, Dual RGB cameras at 10x the resolution of the Quest 2 for incredible passthrough visuals, adjustable pancake lenses offering 4K+ Infinite Display visuals with a 110 x 96 degrees field of view, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3D spatial audio from built in speakers, 8GB of RAM, and TruTouch haptics through the new Touch Plus controllers.

Release date: Oct. 2023

Price check: Best Buy $499

Reviews: Across the board, Laptop mag and our sister sites raved about the Meta Quest 3 during our reviews for its improvements in passthrough visuals, performance, and enhanced VR, AR, and mixed reality experience.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Buy if: You want the best virtual and augmented reality experience for the price, an all-in-one solution for gaming and entertainment, or a fantastic PCVR gaming headset for less that nothing can yet best.

Don't buy if: You're looking for a smart glasses experience. While the Meta Quest 3 does have much improved passthrough, it's still pretty big and far from the natural experience of a quality pair of AR/XR smart glasses.