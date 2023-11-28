Meta Quest 3 Cyber Monday deal scores you free Meta-bucks!
Meta Quest Three-bies!
Cyber Monday has drawn to a close in most corners of the internet, but not at Newegg who have briefly extended their sales further for one last chance at scoring some incredible savings! As part of the site's extended Cyber Monday sale you can currently purchase the all-new Meta Quest 3 bundle with Asgard's Wrath 2 and receive up to $25 in Meta Quest gift cards to instantly add to your game or media library!
The bundle comes in two configurations: the Meta Quest 3 (128GB) and Asgard's Wrath 2 bundle for $499, or the Meta Quest 3 (512GB) and Asgard's Wrath 2 bundle for $649 with each bundle rewarding you a $15 or $25 Meta Quest gift card on purchase, respectively.
Check out more details on the Meta Quest 3 below and dive into the deal for a kick start on your Metaverse experience!
Today's best Meta Quest 3 deal
Meta Quest 3 (128GB): $499 w/ $15 Meta Quest gift card
Meta Quest 3 (512GB): $649 w/ $25 Meta Quest gift card
Overview:
Pick up the Meta Quest 3 in Newegg's extended Cyber Monday sales and gain up to $25 in Meta Quest gift cards! The most popular VR headset in the metaverse is back with the Meta Quest 3, a complete overhaul of the Quest 2 experience with improved lenses, a lighter weight, improved sensors, full-color pass through, and new and improved controllers!
Not only is this a fantastic stand-alone VR experience, but the Quest 3 retains the same ability to connect to your PC or laptop to effortlessly enjoy PCVR gaming.
Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, Dual RGB cameras at 10x the resolution of the Quest 2 for incredible passthrough visuals, adjustable pancake lenses offering 4K+ Infinite Display visuals with a 110 x 96 degrees field of view, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3D spatial audio from built in speakers, 8GB of RAM, and TruTouch haptics through the new Touch Plus controllers.
Release date: Oct. 2023
Price check: Best Buy $499
Reviews: Across the board, Laptop mag and our sister sites raved about the Meta Quest 3 during our reviews for its improvements in passthrough visuals, performance, and enhanced VR, AR, and mixed reality experience.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy if: You want the best virtual and augmented reality experience for the price, an all-in-one solution for gaming and entertainment, or a fantastic PCVR gaming headset for less that nothing can yet best.
Don't buy if: You're looking for a smart glasses experience. While the Meta Quest 3 does have much improved passthrough, it's still pretty big and far from the natural experience of a quality pair of AR/XR smart glasses.
