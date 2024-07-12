Act fast! Meta Quest 3 gets $70 price cut while stocks last before Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day officially takes place next week on July 16-17, but unmissable deals are still landing on Amazon and digital outlets across the net. One of today's best deals promises a virtual and augmented reality experience like no other for it's price, the Meta Quest 3 (128GB) reduced to just $429 for a limited time.

Act fast! Stock is limited, and we've already seen this offer sell out at Amazon and other outlets, with PC Richard & Son being one of the few outlets still carrying this impressive deal that knocks $70 off of the Meta Quest 3's usual asking price of $499.

If you're looking to game in all three dimensions, or even merge the virtual with the real across augmented reality titles and apps, then the Quest 3 strikes the perfect balance for performance and price.

Paired with the pinpoint precision handling of the Quest 3's Touch Plus controllers, you'll have everything you need to dive into virtual worlds through games and media right out of the box — whether making use of the Quest 3's stand-alone apps and games, or by connecting to your laptop or desktop computer to enjoy a vast library of PCVR titles.

If you've been waiting for a great reason to treat yourself to Meta's VR/AR gaming headset, you've found it — but don't delay, stock is limited!

Today's best Meta Quest 3 deal