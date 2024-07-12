Act fast! Meta Quest 3 gets $70 price cut while stocks last before Prime Day
Meta's VR/AR Quest 3 headset falls to just $429 for a limited time!
Amazon Prime Day officially takes place next week on July 16-17, but unmissable deals are still landing on Amazon and digital outlets across the net. One of today's best deals promises a virtual and augmented reality experience like no other for it's price, the Meta Quest 3 (128GB) reduced to just $429 for a limited time.
Act fast! Stock is limited, and we've already seen this offer sell out at Amazon and other outlets, with PC Richard & Son being one of the few outlets still carrying this impressive deal that knocks $70 off of the Meta Quest 3's usual asking price of $499.
If you're looking to game in all three dimensions, or even merge the virtual with the real across augmented reality titles and apps, then the Quest 3 strikes the perfect balance for performance and price.
Paired with the pinpoint precision handling of the Quest 3's Touch Plus controllers, you'll have everything you need to dive into virtual worlds through games and media right out of the box — whether making use of the Quest 3's stand-alone apps and games, or by connecting to your laptop or desktop computer to enjoy a vast library of PCVR titles.
If you've been waiting for a great reason to treat yourself to Meta's VR/AR gaming headset, you've found it — but don't delay, stock is limited!
Today's best Meta Quest 3 deal
Meta Quest 3 (128GB): $499 $429 @ PC Richard & Son
Overview:
The most popular VR headset in the metaverse is back with the Meta Quest 3, a complete overhaul of the Quest 2 experience with improved lenses, a lighter weight, improved sensors, full-color pass through, and new and improved controllers!
Not only is this a fantastic stand-alone VR experience, but the Quest 3 retains the same ability to connect to your PC or laptop to effortlessly enjoy PCVR gaming.
Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, Dual RGB cameras at 10x the resolution of the Quest 2 for incredible passthrough visuals, adjustable pancake lenses offering 4K+ Infinite Display visuals with a 110 x 96 degrees field of view, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3D spatial audio from built in speakers, 8GB of RAM, and TruTouch haptics through the new Touch Plus controllers.
Release date: Oct. 2023
Price check: $429 Sold Out @ Amazon | $499 @ Target
Reviews: Across the board, Laptop mag and our sister sites raved about the Meta Quest 3 during our reviews for its improvements in passthrough visuals, performance, and enhanced VR, AR, and mixed reality experience.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy if: You want the best virtual and augmented reality experience for the price, an all-in-one solution for gaming and entertainment, or a fantastic PCVR gaming headset for less that nothing can yet best.
Don't buy if: You're looking for a smart glasses experience. While the Meta Quest 3 does have much improved passthrough, it's still pretty big and far from the natural experience of a quality pair of AR/XR smart glasses.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.