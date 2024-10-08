Save up to $150 on Asus ROG Ally and other gaming handhelds this October Prime Day

Windows gaming handhelds have taken the industry by storm, and there's no shortage of love that I have for these devices. In particular, the Asus ROG Ally, which came out last year and was the first Windows gaming handheld of its kind, is now seeing an awesome discount in this alternative October Prime Day deal.

Best Buy curreny has the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme on sale for $549 at Best Buy, which is a $100 discount from its original price point of $649. We gave the Asus ROG Ally 4 out of 5 stars in our review, making this is an excellent price for a powerful handheld console that stole my heart, and unless you're interested in the more expensive $799 Ally X model featuring greater RAM, larger storage, and longer-lasting battery life, the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is the best choice for most consumers, especially at this price point.

But that's not the only Windows gaming handheld currently seeing a discount during October Prime Day, as the Lenovo Legion Go is currently also $549 at Best Buy, making it $150 cheaper than its initial price point of $699. The Lenovo Legion Go, which we gave a 4.5 out of 5 in our review, benefits from a higher resolution display and detachable controllers, making it a particularly premium choice.

Finally, we have the MSI Claw currently on sale for $642 at Amazon, which is $107 cheaper than its initial price of $749. While we weren't the biggest fans of the MSI Claw, and pretty definitively regard it as the worst choice of these three with our 2.5 out of 5 star review, it's important to note it's on sale in case you're interested, regardless.

The Asus ROG Ally stole my heart last summer, boasting the more powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor (or the regular Ryzen Z1 if you're purchasing the cheaper model), a 7-inch FHD panel, 16GB of LPDDR5-6400MT/s RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage in a compact machine weighing only 608 grams. If you're in need of a great handheld gaming console on-the-go without the need for fancy features as seen on the Lenovo Legion Go, I absolutely fell in love with it, so you definitely will too.

The Lenovo Legion Go is currently off for $150 in this epic alternative October Prime Day deal, and considering we absolutely fell in love with it, this is an absolute steal. It boasts 16GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, and AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 512GB of SSD storage, and an 8.8-inch 2,560 x 1,600-pixel display. This is both larger and higher resolution than the Ally, alongside featuring detachable controllers and a kickstand for a tabletop experience.

The MSI Claw is currently seeing a decent discount by $107. If you are keen on purchasing the MSI Claw, then this is absolutely the best time to do so (assuming you're not interested in the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus). We won't beat around the bush here: The MSI Claw is our least favorite of the Windows gaming handhelds due to underwhelming gaming performance when compared to its competitors. However, if you are keen on it regardless, it's built with a 7-inch FHD display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor.

