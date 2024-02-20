Big news for Pokemon in 2024? How to watch Pokemon Presents and what to expect

The Pokémon company has unveiled the date for its Pokémon Presents showcase, which is often where new mainline Pokémon games and exciting spin-offs are announced. Pokémon's official Twitter/X claims we'll be seeing some exciting news, so hopefully it's more than a few minor announcements.

If there's something huge brewing at Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, there are so many possibilities for what it could be, so without further ado, here's how to watch the new Pokémon Presents and what to expect from it.

How to watch Pokémon Presents in February

The Pokémon Presents in February will begin live at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT on February 27 on YouTube or Twitch. If you aren't aware, this is Pokémon day, so we may be due some huge news. Alternatively, it could just be a showcase put together exclusively to celebrate the date without any significant announcements. Regardless, we're excited, so what exactly can we expect from the showcase?

Did somebody say #PokemonPresents? 👀Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2024! 🎉See you there, Trainers! 📺: https://t.co/eDWO5LvlWq pic.twitter.com/plsFcIJ2eSFebruary 20, 2024 See more

What to expect from Pokémon Presents in February

Pokémon is massive, and any category of unimaginable, bizarre projects could be shown off. From new TV shows like the stop-motion animated "Pokémon Concierge," to a sudden sequel to N64's "Pokémon Snap," there's so much we could see at a Pokémon Presents.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While a new mainline Pokémon title coming fresh from "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" is possible, it's less exciting than other announcements like a sequel to "Pokémon Legends: Arceus," which is regarded by many as the best Pokémon game in a long time. Since the two DLCs for Scarlet and Violet are both officially out, it's time to see the next step for the franchise.

And for the die-hard fans who've been waiting for a new entry of "Pokémon Mystery Dungeon" since 2015 (the 2020 Remake doesn't count as new), it's a great time for this series to be revived. Other projects like "Pokémon Snap" or "Pokémon Stadium" could be brought back, and of course, popular mobile titles like "Pokémon Sleep" and "Pokémon Go" continued to showcase how diverse this franchise is.

And let us not forget "Pokkén Tournament" (a Pokémon fighting game), "Pokémon Unite" (a MoBA in the vein of "League of Legends" or "DotA2"), and "Detective Pikachu" (a story-based mystery starring a talking Pikachu with a gruffy voice). While some of these are more successful than others, I'm always most excited when the Pokémon Company finds new ways to incorporate our favorite little pocket monsters into games.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

But let us address the elephant in the room: The Nintendo Switch 2, which is getting substantial rumors as of late, and potentially delayed back to 2025, could have its first Pokémon title unveiled at this showcase. Don't forget that "Breath of the Wild" was a project in the works far before the Switch was even revealed, and while it also launched on the Wii U, it is definitively better associated with the new hardware.

Something similar may happen here, with a new mainline Pokémon title being ambiguously announced without an attachment to any particular console, promising an expanded vision for the series. And then, when the new console does finally get announced, that Pokémon title will be revealed to launch on the hardware.

Regardless, Pokémon fans have a lot to look forward to on February 27, so be sure to tune in at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BT on YouTube or Twitch to catch the show.

