PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Are we really getting God of War Ragnarök for PC?

The years of E3 may be long behind us, but video game summer is kicking off in full swing with Sony's PlayStation State of Play.

On Wednesday, Sony announced it's broadcasting the State of Play today! Yep, Sony does love its surprise video game showcases.

Senior Director of SIE Content Communications Sid Shuman writes that the 30+ minute show will feature 14 titles, which includes live updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles and a look at new PlayStation Studios games. Maybe even God of War Ragnarök for PC?

Here's how to watch the PlayStation State of Play May 2024 and what we expect.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play May 2024

Below you'll find a direct feed to the YouTube livestream for the PlayStation State of Play May 2024.

You can also watch the PlayStation State of Play May 2024 on TikTok or Twitch. Not sure when it airs? Well, for some folks it'll be on May 30, while for others it will be on May 31.

Don't worry, we've done the timezone math for you. Here's when you can watch it in your region:

May 30 at 3pm PT

May 30 at 6pm ET

May 30 at 11pm BST

May 31 at 12am CEST

May 31 at 7am JST

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: What we expect

I would love to hear about Bloodborne for PC... but I know better. However, there have been some leaks. So if you don't want spoilers for the showcase, I suggest you mosey on back up this page.

Insider Gaming reported that supposed leakers @Shpeshal_Nick and @LeakProximidad (via @MauroNL) revealed a long list of titles that'll either debut or get updates for the PlayStation State of Play May 2024.

Here's a consolidated list of the leaks we've seen so far:

1. God of War Ragnarök PC

God of War Ragnarök PC 2. Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet 3. Until Dawn PC & PS5

Until Dawn PC & PS5 4. Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds 5. Concord

Concord 6. Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion 7. Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 8. Silent Hill 2 Remake

Silent Hill 2 Remake 9. Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero 10. AstroBot's New Game

AstroBot's New Game 11. Marvel Rivals Console Port Announcement

Marvel Rivals Console Port Announcement 12. A new Five Nights at Freddy’s

A new Five Nights at Freddy’s 13. A new Dynasty Warrior

A new Dynasty Warrior 14. "A New Game from the Middle East"

"A New Game from the Middle East" 15. "A new VR game"

You might've noticed that there are 15 titles on this list and not the 14 that was originally advertised. We can chalk it up to false information, but according to @LeakProximidad, there will be a "one more thing" announcement at the end of the showcase.

You should take all leaks and rumors with a healthy dose of skepticism, but some of these seem quite plausible, namely and most anticipated is God of War Ragnarök for PC.

God of War (2018) took four years to get ported to PC, but it did happen. So it's likely God of War Ragnarök will get the same treatment at some point. However, it's unclear if we'll see it here today.

As a Palestinian, I'm excited to see what this "New Game from the Middle East" is about. Given all that's happening in the world today, I hope it's tasteful and not simply cultural appropriation or war.

I'm eagerly anticipating updates on Silent Hill 2 Remake and Monster Hunter Wilds, both of which are on my radar. I've played all of the recent Monster Hunter titles, so I'm hyped to jump into another hunt. Meanwhile, I have never touched a Silent Hill game, so it will be my first outing.

I'm not sure what this "new VR game" will be, but considering we're supposed to see some games from PlayStation Studios, it's possible that another PS5 exclusive is being turned into a VR game. I can see a God of War VR game. I mean, Asgard's Wrath is basically just that.

Outlook

I can't wait to see what Sony has in store for its PlayStation State of Play May 2024. If this is the company's only showcase this summer, it's likely to be a banger.