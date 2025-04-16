Switch 2 preorders in the U.S. might be closer than you think

Nintendo's Switch 2 preorder rollercoaster might finally reach its peak in North America.

While tariff-related delays have prevented Nintendo from opening preorders, rumors are starting to bubble up about one country, Canada, that may be rapidly approaching an official preorder launch.

With any luck, that could mean U.S. preorders are just around the corner as well. Here's what you need to know.

U.S. Switch preorders may be on the way

According to frequent Nintendo leaker @billbil_kun, Canadian retailers are gearing up for a preorder drop on April 23, which is almost exactly a week away.

Those preorders will include consoles and bundles, according to the leaker.

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨From what I can see through some Canadian retailers, Nintendo Switch 2 console & bundle pre-orders should start from📅 April 23rd, 2025 (valid in 🇨🇦)⚠️ Date subject to change. Can't confirm if it's the same for USI'll keep you updated if it changes pic.twitter.com/OZrDvHbJ1qApril 15, 2025

While the leaks state that there's no specific information on U.S. preorders, as noted by Matt Swider, who runs the popular deals site, The Shortcut, the milestone might actually spell good news for the U.S., as the cause of preorder delays was the same.

Both the U.S. and Canadian delays resulted from uncertainty caused by tariffs coming down from the Trump administration, which could affect the ultimate price of the Switch 2.

The Trump administration has since put a 90-day pause on most tariffs (all except those targeting China), but the way things are changing, it's hard to say what effect, if any, they might have on price.

Either way, when preorders do finally go live, we have you covered on how to optimize your chances of actually getting a console.

How to get your hands on a Switch 2

Naturally, you'll be able to order directly from Nintendo when the time comes, though this might end up being the most complicated method of getting a console, but also maybe the most surefire.

To help deal with scalping, Nintendo is using a priority preorder system that gives customers who are long-standing Switch Online members first dibs.

To order this way, there are a few requirements, however. You have to:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a paid, active Nintendo Switch Online membership for 12 months or more

Have at least 50 total hours of gameplay on your current Switch

If you meet that criteria, you can sign up on Nintendo's registration page to join the waitlist for priority preorder invitations.

Preorders are also expected to hit your usual retailers, including GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and Target.

GameStop and Nintendo, however, are the only preorder options that are offering notifications about console availability, so keep an eye out for updates on the rest.

Some helpful links:

Time will tell

There's no way of telling when preorders will drop until we have official confirmation from Nintendo, but it's worth being more vigilant over the next week with tariffs on pause and rumors bubbling up.

Even if you miss preorders, it's worth noting that the June 5 release date still hasn't changed, so there's always hope you'll be able to find some stock on launch day.

In either event, we'll keep you updated on when you can finally put money down on a Switch 2 and hope that it doesn't cost anything more than the already-expensive $450 price tag.