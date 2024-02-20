Nintendo Direct: How to watch and what to expect from tomorrow's Partner Showcase
The showcase must go on!
The Switch 2 hype might be building but Nintendo's current handheld games console still has life in it yet, and tomorrow is the first Nintendo Direct of the year — a 25-minute Partner Showcase highlighting upcoming third-party titles heading to the Switch in 2024.
Previously, we've heard rumors that this is the event where many might potentially see the announcement of a follow-up to Nintendo's portable console, but a recent rumor suggests that we may need to wait until October to catch word about the Switch 2.
However, new hardware aside, there's still plenty to come from the Switch in terms of quality games, with tomorrow's showcase highlighting what's the come for the first half of the year.
Nintendo Direct, Feb. 21: How to watch
Nintendo's first Direct showcase of the year is taking place tomorrow: Feb. 21, 2024! The showcase will last for roughly 25 minutes, and will likely focus on third-party releases throughout the first half of 2024.
If you're interested in checking out what Nintendo has in store for Switch owners, then you can catch the showcase on-demand as it debuts on Nintendo's official YouTube channel at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET).
Want to tune in from outside of the U.S. or Canada? No worries! You can catch Nintendo's Partner Showcase on it's YouTube channel at the following times:
- US & Canada: Wednesday, Feb. 21 @ 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
- United Kingdom: Wednesday, Feb. 21 @ 2 p.m. GMT
- Europe: Wednesday, Feb 21 @ 3 p.m. CET
- India: Wednesday, Feb 21 @ 7:30 p.m. IST
- Australia and New Zealand: Thursday, Feb 22 @ 1 a.m. AET / 3 a.m. NZDT
Nintendo Direct, Feb. 21: What to expect
If you're looking for news about the upcoming "Princess Peach: Showtime!" or word on Nintendo's "Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door" remake then you're out of luck! Tomorrow's showcase won't be focusing on Nintendo's first-party efforts, instead, the red brand will be highlighting developments from the platform's third-party developers.
We can't say for sure exactly what will appear during the showcase, but we can say that with Microsoft's recent U-turn on console exclusivity, this could be a great opportunity to unleash former Xbox exclusive "Hi-Fi Rush" onto Nintendo's handheld console.
Other games rumored to make the jump to Nintendo Switch include "Sea of Thieves," and the iconic Xbox duo of "Halo" and "Gears of War." There's also a chance that this showcase could see Obsidian's "Pentiment," and there's always the outside chance that seemingly long-forgotten title "Hollow Knight: Silksong" awakens from it's near-five-year slumber since being announced.
However, to know for sure we'll all have to tune in to Nintendo's official YouTube channel and catch the showcase when it goes live, tomorrow Feb 21. 2024 at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET).
