How to nab a Switch 2 when U.S. preorders go live: Nintendo sign-ups, trade-in offers, and more

If you can't wait to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2, you need to sign-up for preorders now to get out ahead of high demand when the console launches in June.

On April 2, Nintendo finally unveiled the Switch 2 in a livestream presentation and gave some fans, myself included, a chance to try out the console in-person at a preview event in New York City.

While Nintendo originally planned to open preorders for the Switch 2 beginning on April 9, it announced on April 4 that preorders are on hold indefinitely in the U.S. due to a new wave of Trump tariffs that could make the pricey Switch 2 even more expensive.

However, Nintendo still intends to launch the console on June 5, so presumably, preorders will open up again sometime in the next several weeks. The delay is even more reason to register ahead of time for preorders so you can have the best chance of getting one when they become available.

Here's how you can sign up to preorder a Switch 2 from Nintendo, GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

How to preorder a Switch 2 direct from Nintendo

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The most complicated, but perhaps safest, way to preorder a Switch 2 is directly from Nintendo. To avoid scalping, Nintendo is implementing a priority preorder system that gives customers who are long-standing Switch Online members first dibs at a Switch 2. This is designed to prevent scalpers from buying up excess Switch 2 units to resell at exorbitantly high markups online.

So, there are a few requirements to get into Nintendo's priority preorder waitlist. To be eligible, you must:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a paid, active Nintendo Switch Online membership for 12 months or more

Have at least 50 total hours of gameplay on your current Switch

If you meet that criteria, you can sign up on Nintendo's registration page to join the waitlist for priority preorder invitations, which will be sent by email once preorders open.

Be careful about choosing which configuration of the Switch 2 you want when you sign up since you won't be able to change your mind afterward and will only receive a preorder invitation for one configuration. You can choose between the base console for $449 or the Mario Kart World bundle for $499.

All preorder registrations through Nintendo's system are limited to one console per person.

How to preorder and trade-in your old Switch with GameStop

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The Switch 2 is significantly more expensive than the previous Switch, but trading in your old console can give you a great discount to help make it more affordable.

GameStop will likely be the best place to get a trade-in discount and preorder your Switch 2 at the same time. You can also get additional discounts and extra trade-in credit by signing up for a GameStop Pro membership for $25 per year.

GameStop currently has a preorder page for the Switch 2 where you can sign up to receive an email notification when the console is available.

How to preorder your Switch 2 from other U.S. retailers

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Aside from Nintendo and GameStop, you will also be able to pre-order the Switch 2 from the usual major retailers including BestBuy, Walmart, and Target.

It's worth noting that at the time of writing, you can't preorder the Switch 2 from Amazon, so beware of any Amazon listings claiming otherwise.

GameStop and Nintendo are the only preorder options that are offering sign-ups for notifications about console availability, so if you're planning to buy from any of the other three major retailers, you'll need to keep an eye on the preorder pages yourself. Walmart has an option to notify you when it's in stock, though.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the status of Switch 2 preorders as this situation continues to develop. Right now, the console is still on track to launch in June, but otherwise, we'll just have to wait and see how Nintendo decides to handle preorders in the U.S.