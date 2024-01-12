Nintendo Switch 2 might hit shelves in September 2024

For years, Nintendo fans have been eagerly anticipating news on the Switch's successor, and now, it seems like fans might not have to wait much longer to see the Switch 2. In one of the most official leaks so far, the Switch 2 console has a new estimated release window of September 2024.

This leaked release date comes from a press release discovered by Digital Trends (via IGN). The press release from Altec Lansing describes how the company will be rebooting GameShark as Ai Shark in an effort to "redefine the gaming landscape with its revolutionary AI-enhanced technology" and that the "official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024."

Could the Switch 2 release in September 2024?

It's entirely possible that Altec Lansing, and the countless others who have guessed the Switch 2's release date, could be spot on when saying the Switch 2 will release in september 2024. However, until we hear from Nintendo directly, nothing is official.

Because we haven't heard anything from Nintendo about the Switch 2 yet, it's odd that Altec Lansing would let a major release date like this slip in a press release, especially when that press release was probably been vetted by multiple people before being published. This makes it seem like the company is simply guessing on a possible release date, or possibly trying to drum up extra visibility on this new Ai Shark software by mentioning a release window for the Switch 2.

(Image credit: Future)

Digital Trends heard from Ai Shark following the press release, and it "backtracked on the September release month, but confirmed that the tentative launch for the platform is 'Fall 2024.'" Then, in a second follow-up, Ai Shark backtracked yet again on the Fall 2024 estimate and said "Nintendo has not officially clarified launch."

Similar to the second follow-up message Digital Trends received, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier tweeted "FYI: An Ai Shark spokesperson tells me they're just guessing about the next Nintendo console's release date." Whether the company is simply guessing on a release date and using the Switch 2 hype to generate press on the Ai Shark software, there's still a high likelihood that the Switch 2 will release this fall.

It's about time for a new console from Nintendo, and multiple rumors point to a 2024 release date, with most rumors specifically noting a September release date. Be sure to check out the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors to see the most up-to-date information about Nintendo's next console.