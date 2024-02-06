Nintendo Direct rumored for Feb 15 - could the Switch 2 feature?

Nintendo fans should be excited about February 15th – it looks like the first Nintendo Direct of 2024 is right around the corner! Multiple Nintendo insiders are reporting rumors of a February Nintendo Direct presentation which could include game announcements and maybe even hints at the highly-anticipated Switch 2.

Here’s what we know so far.

Nintendo Direct rumored for Feb 8 or 15

The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite (Image credit: Future)

There are two main rumors going around right now about the February Nintendo Direct presentation. WCCF Tech reported one rumor on the ResetEra forum about a February 15th event. That date was revealed by someone working on the Brazilian Portuguese localizations of unnamed titles that may be announced at the next Nintendo Direct.

We might not need to wait until the 15th, though. According to Nintendo leaker Jeff Grubb , a February Nintendo Direct is more likely to happen later this week. Nintendo released an earnings report yesterday, which, as Grubb pointed out, could set up for a Nintendo Direct in the second half of this week. The exact date could possibly fall on the 7th since the February 2023 Direct was on the 8th and the February 2022 Direct was on the 9th.

Either of these dates would make sense. In the past, Nintendo has consistently held Direct presentations in February, so it’s highly likely we’ll get one this week or next.

What could Nintendo announce in the February 2024 Nintendo Direct?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Image credit: Nintendo)

2023 will be a tough year to follow for Nintendo with smash hits like “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” and “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.” There’s still one announcement that could top those titles, though: the Switch 2.

Everyone is waiting for Nintendo to finally reveal its second-gen Switch console. The time seems right for a refresh, but Nintendo is staying pretty quiet on the matter. In a February 6th investor call , Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa emphasized the company’s ongoing focus on the current Switch and gave no comment on its successor.

It’s possible Nintendo is waiting until a February Direct presentation to say anything about the Switch 2, but they could also be saving it for later in the year. Nintendo’s position at the moment appears to be about keeping the current Switch the top priority, but that might just be until a February Nintendo Direct reveal.

If they don’t announce the Switch 2 this month, they’ll most likely highlight it in a September Nintendo Direct presentation, potentially for an end-of-year release right in time for the holidays.

We’re more likely to get some game announcements at a Nintendo Direct this week or next. The most likely reveals to look out for are a new Pokémon game, a new Zelda title, Switch ports of older hits, and maybe even some news on the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4. However, if Nintendo is planning to announce the Switch 2 this year, they might be saving their next big titles to coincide with that announcement.

Super Mario RPG (Image credit: Nintendo)

The Switch remake of “Mario vs Donkey Kong” is coming out on February 15th and Nintendo is also planning to release a Switch port of the legendary “Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door” later in 2024. In 2023, Nintendo also dropped the Switch remake of “Super Mario RPG” in 2023. So, ports of hit games from older consoles seem to be a trend on the Switch right now. It’s possible more will be announced this month.

Zelda titles have consistently come out annually, with just a few exceptions. It’s likely we’ll get another one this year, but of course delays are possible, like with “Tears of the Kingdom.”

There’s also a high probability we’re getting a new Pokémon game this year, but I think Nintendo is more likely to announce that title at the end of the month on February 27th. Ever since making “Pokémon Day” official, Nintendo has consistently used that event to highlight big news for the Pokémon franchise.

If you’re wondering how to watch Nintendo Direct, you’ll usually find the full presentation on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. That’s also where you’ll be able to watch trailers for any games announced during the presentation. We’ll be watching for any big announcements from Nintendo this month, so stay tuned for more updates.