My 7 favorite Steam Winter Sale game deals — Grab them before Jan 4!

Steam's Winter Sale for 2023 is finally here. From December 21 through January 4 at 10 a.m. (PST), you can grab some amazing games at insane discounts.

You can browse through popular franchises on sale, like Doom, Monster Hunter, Fallout, Star Wars, The Elder Scrolls, The Witcher, Final Fantasy, and more. Or, if you open up your Steam app to look through the Winter Sale, you'll see personalized picks based on what you love to play.

I rounded up 7 of my favorite Steam Winter Sale game deals, including a mix of games on sale that I own and highly recommend and games on sale that I plan to buy and play over the holiday break.

1. Hollow Knight

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight is a beautiful, challenging metroidvania, and it was my most-played game in my Steam Year in Review for 2023. This game has a ton of hidden lore, gorgeous hand-drawn 2D art, and unique bosses that'll have you questioning your sanity while also praising the game. I lost track of the number of times I threw my controller down in frustration only to immediately pick it back up and try again.

This game is already insanely cheap at full price, but right now, you can snag Hollow Knight for only $7.49 on Steam. Then, you can join the crowd of players eagerly anticipating the release of Hollow Knight's elusive sequel, titled Silksong.

2. Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Avalanche Software)

I racked up over 100 hours in Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 getting all the possible achievments. As a Harry Potter fan, getting to explore Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and other magical environments was incredibly fun, and the story is set years before the Harry Potter series, which was a unique take. The combat felt great, and I really enjoyed the side quest storylines with supporting characters.

During the Steam Winter Sale, this game's original price is slashed by 50%. You can get Hogwarts Legacy for only $29.99 right now.

3. Cuphead

(Image credit: Studio MDHR Entertainment Inc.)

I originally bought Cuphead for the Nintendo Switch, and the input lag made an already difficult game more frustrating. I've been waiting a while for it to go on sale on Steam, and it's finally 30% off.

It's described as a "classic run and gun action game," and the entire game is full of stunning 1930s-inspired, hand-drawn animation. The fun visuals and nostalgic music are almost enough to make fighting the same boss for the hundredth time not so bad.

Grab Cuphead for only $13.99 during Steam's Winter Sale, and play it by yourself or with a friend.

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

(Image credit: CD PROJEKT RED)

Released in 2015, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt probably needs no introduction. But for anyone unaware, The Witcher 3 follows Geralt of Rivia as he traverses a world full of magic, monsters, and some unsavory people. This is an open-world RPG that can easily feel overwhelming because there's so much to do, but if you take the time to understand your menus and focus on one quest at a time, it's worth it.

The side quests in this game are legendary because they don't just feel like fetch quests. At 75% off, this game is an absolute steal right now. The Witcher 3 is a mere $9.99 on Steam.

5. Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware Inc.)

Elden Ring is an action RPG from FromSoftware, the same developer behind the Dark Souls series. While this game is punishing, there are a lot of fantasy elements that help lighten the mood and make the game more enjoyable for casual players. Plus, if you don't want to go it alone, Elden Ring supports multiplayer and online play.

Currently, Elden Ring is $35.99 on Steam, 40% off its original price. The game's Deluxe Edition is $47.99, also 40% off.

6. Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD PROJEKT RED)

Cyberpunk 2077 didn't launch well, but in the past three years, it's come a long way. This open-world RPG is set in Night City, a dystopian megalopolis that contains a lot of unique, entertaining, and often dangerous characters. Like typical RPGs, you'll take on quests, customize your character as you progress, and forge relationships.

During the Steam Winter Sale, Cyberpunk 2077 is only $29.99, which is 50% off its original sticker price.

7. Coral Island

(Image credit: Stairway Games)

I love a good farming sim, and Coral Island is about to be my next obsession. This game just released in mid-November, and it's being considered for a few game awards. This looks like the ultimate relaxation game, with classic farming and life sim elements like taking care of animals, cultivating crops, and building relationships with fellow townsfolk.

Coral Island is $23.99 right now, which is only 20% off, but this is likely the most it'll be discounted for a while since it just launched a month ago.