MSI Claw is available for pre-order — ready to drop $699 on the Intel Core Ultra gaming handheld?

News
By Sarah Chaney
published

We fell in love with this handheld at CES 2024

MSI Claw
(Image credit: MSI Claw)

The MSI Claw gaming handheld was showcased at CES 2024 just a few months ago, and we were thoroughly impressed during our hands-on with it. As of today, the $699 base model is available for pre-order and expected to start shipping on March 12, 2024 (via NotebookCheck).

MSI is well-known for creating some of the best gaming laptops, but what about gaming handhelds? The Claw will be MSI's first gaming handheld, and it'll also be the first device of its kind to feature Intel's newest Meteor Lake chip with an Intel Arc iGPU. We'll have to wait and see how it stacks up next to the competition over time, but its specs look pretty great on paper.

MSI Claw's impressive specs

The Claw A1M-052US, or the base model, is priced at $699, similar to the base model Lenovo Legion Go and the high-end Asus ROG Ally. It uses the Windows 11 Home operating system, and it's equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5-135H processor, Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 7-inch IPS-level touchscreen (1920 x 1080, 120Hz).

MSI's Claw device features a headphone jack, a USB-C port with PD charging, and a microSD card reader. The handheld also supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7, and it measures 11.57 x 4.60 x 0.83 inches and weighs 1.44 pounds.

MSI Claw

(Image credit: Future)

The base model is the only one available for pre-order right now, but the more expensive $749 and $799 models should be available for pre-order soon. The only difference between the base model and the mid-range model is the processor, with the more expensive model featuring an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor. The top-tier model is equipped with that same processor and 1TB of SSD storage rather than 512GB.

If you want to see the handheld in action before deciding it's worth a pre-order, check out our hands-on impressions of the MSI Claw. We should have a full review soon if you prefer to get our final take before putting your money on the line.

Sarah Chaney