Laptop Mag Holiday Wish List: Top holiday 2024 tech gifts we want

Here at Laptop Mag, we strive to keep you in the know about the ever-evolving world of mobile tech and gaming. We take pride in what we do and put our best efforts forward when curating buying guides and deals . Like you, we're obsessed with electronics and fascinated by the landscape and we can't wait to see what's in store for 2025.

Our mission is to help you make informed buying decisions and save money, and time. December 25 is just days away and if last-minute holiday shopping has you feeling anxious, pause, take a deep breath, and exhale. We're here to help.

Although it's cutting it close, there are plenty of last-minute gifts you can get before Christmas Day. Whether you're looking for inspiration or just wondering what want under our Christmas trees this year, take a moment and browse our second annual Laptop Mag Christmas Wish List.

Keychron K4 Bluetooth Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

(Image credit: Keychron)

My love for the Keychron keyboard is so deep — far deeper than the 2.2 mm of key travel before those concave cubes hit the deck with an assured "click."

This mechanical keyboard works with Mac and Windows machines and includes a number pad on the right-hand side for fast-pecking Excel work or quick equations you can do on the fly. It connects to your computer via a USB-C cable or a Bluetooth connection, and the battery lasts up to 72 hours.

I have to say, as a fast and occasionally impatient typist, I rarely use the Bluetooth connection for fear of the occasional drop-out of signal when I'm transcribing an interview or an earnings call. This keyboard is also rugged and robust.

I would buy the travel case if I were you and be prepared to clean it with a can of compressed air, but when it comes to typing accurately, quickly, and with a joyful rhythm that propels rather than drags down your cognition, you could do much worse than the Keychron K4.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

— Nick Lucchesi

Logitech MX Brio Ultra 4K Webcam

(Image credit: Logitech)

“Showing up for work” doesn’t always mean confidently walking into the office and asking your colleagues about their weekend next to the Bevi machine.

It can also mean opening your laptop and turning on your webcam. Being present is even more critical when you work with external parties — interview subjects, sales prospects, and new business partners.

I’m working with a years-old Logitech webcam, but I hope to upgrade to this MX Brio Ultra 4K webcam soon. We know that most laptop webcams can result in a grainy, dark image, and while that’s what many of us look like on a video call, you will stand out in crispy HD with the MX Brio Ultra 4K. You can stream at 30 frames per second in 4K or increase the frame rate to 60 if you dial back the resolution to 1080p.

The MX Ultra Brio also includes AI-enhanced image quality. And while I love an external mic, you don't need one as this camera has dual noise-reducing microphones that pick up your voice much better than your built-in laptop microphone. And finally, it includes a physical privacy shutter, ensuring nobody sees you until you're ready.



— Nick Lucchesi

Insta360 X4

(Image credit: Insta360)

The Insta360 X4 is the perfect meeting of a blend of obsessions for me.

I love capturing photos and videos, and I love the outdoors. I used a GoPro for years, but the problem was that trying to frame a shot while biking, skiing, or boating saps a lot of the enjoyment of the activity itself. This is what drove me to pick up the first Insta360 One X in 2018 and keeps me returning for each new iteration.

As the name suggests, it's a 360 camera, which means you just really need to worry about hitting record, and then you can handle the rest once you’re done for the day. This is a huge advantage for an action camera as things can happen so fast that you don’t have a chance to react, particularly if you are participating in the action as you are trying to record it.

When skiing with my kids, I just have the camera mounted on my helmet, and it’s recording everything they are doing, I just need to make sure I’m keeping up. If I want to get closer or record myself, I just bring along the invisible selfie stick which the Insta360 stick automatically removes from the recording. I’d never go back from a 360-action camera, and the X4 is the best, allowing for 360 playback, or you can crop to share it on social media or watch on your TV.

Whether you’re an action junkie or just a parent that wants to capture photos and videos without being distracted, I can’t recommend the Insta360 X4 enough.



— Sean Riley

Anbernic RG35XXSP

(Image credit: Anbernic)

I’m a sucker for nostalgia, and Anbernic’s Game Boy SP clone has it in spades.

Not only does this retro emulator from the ever-pervasive Anbernic come with a see-through shell, but it also folds clamshell-style, just like the OG.

Give the gift of Atomic Purple – the millennials will thank you.

— James Pero

Ember Travel Mug 2+

(Image credit: Ember Travel Mug)

I’m an absolute fiend for tea, and if you ask anyone who knows me personally, they’ll tell you it’s one of my core personality traits.

I have a nook in my home dedicated to brewing the stuff, fully equipped with a dozen jars of loose-leaf tea and an infuser for making huge batches at once. The one thing missing? A sizable mug that keeps my tea at the perfect temperature, so I don’t have to worry about it ever going cold.

Going out of my way to reheat tea is a pain, and if I’m busy (or forget the cup is there), drinking cold or even lukewarm tea is just not worth it.

— Claire Tabari

Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation

(Image credit: Apple)

I’m a dinosaur when using my phone as a music streaming device.

I have a library of owned music that I often default to, pulled from CDs I imported to iTunes over a decade ago. I use wired earbuds to listen to music because my tiny ears don’t work well with most earbuds. But, when I’m in the office, the sound of other people’s meetings and chatter often interrupts my workflow.

The solution: Apple’s AirPods with Active Noise Cancellation will finally bring my music streaming habits into the current decade in a form factor that I already know fits in my ears comfortably.

— Madeline Ricchiuto

Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2

(Image credit: Govee)

I used to be completely against RGB lighting, mostly because of the inflated prices you’re expected to pay on products that add a little flair to your surroundings and also because, bah-humbug, I’m generally miserable.

However, over the last year, my workspace now resembles the bedroom setup of a 15-year-old boy with ambitions of Twitch stardom. That’s mostly down to Govee’s very affordable lines of ambient RGB lighting accessories.

Topping my wishlist this year is the Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2, a mouthful of a product that’ll give you an eyeful of wonder thanks to its ultra-immersive monitor backlighting and dual lightbar combo that allows games and media to leap from the screen and into your wider space in dramatic glowing fashion.

— Rael Hornby

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Speaker

(Image credit: Anker)

While working, I frequently have music playing because it just helps the work feel less tedious.

Some days, I’m cool with listening through headphones. But other days, I don’t like wearing headphones, and my only other option is to listen to music through my smartphone, which leaves much to be desired. I added a Bluetooth speaker to my wishlist this year to fully appreciate my music.

The Soundcore Boom 2 is one of the most highly rated “budget speakers” that still offers top-notch sound quality, and hopefully, it’ll be adorning my desk in the new year.



— Sarah Chaney

All-New Amazon Echo Spot Smart Speaker

(Image credit: Amazon)

One of my favorite gadgets from the early 2000’s which I’ve kept for nostalgic reasons is the Sony Dream Machine. Lke most people in today's mobile world, my phone is my alarm clock. Yet, when Amazon launched the All-New Amazon Echo Spot back in October, it caught my eye and made me consider reverting to a nightstand alarm clock.

Aesthetically, the Echo Spot is modern yet retro with its digital clock reminiscent of an old-school clock radio. The circular front panel is half screen and half speaker which gives it a clean look. With the Alexa-enabled Echo Spot, you can play music, podcasts, audiobooks, get weather updates, and set reminders using your voice. This handy household helper does triple duty controls smart home devices so it can turn on or dim your lights, adjust your thermostat, or window blinds.

Now on sale for $45 ($35 off), the Echo Spot is the all-in-one alarm clock, speaker, and smart hub I want for Christmas this year.

— Hilda Scott

DJI Osmo Pocket 3

(Image credit: DJI)

I’ve had my eye on the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 for months now.

Sure, I already own the Pocket 2, but that hasn’t kept me from craving the Pocket 3’s larger, rotating touchscreen and better image sensor. I also love that this model can handle tracking objects, something I find handy for creative video shoots with puppets.

With a lithe and lightweight design, the Osmo Pocket 3 won’t weigh me down. I consider it the most elegant available option for quickly and efficiently capturing video, and right now is the ultimate portable camera for 4K video and stills.

Currently, you can find the Osmo Pocket at Amazon for $519.

— Melissa Perenson