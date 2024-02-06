How to watch today's PlayStation's State of Play — catch the latest on FFVII Rebirth live!

Sony will be hosting a PlayStation State of Play stream today. This particular stream will focus on Square Enix's "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth", which is due to launch at the end of this month. The game is the second part in the "Final Fantasy VII Remake" series which reimagines the classic game with updated graphics, combat, and an even more confusing story.



This State of Play will only cover "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" so don't expect any other announcements, but it will provide an extended look at the game. In addition to extended gameplay footage, we can also expect to find out what will happen to Aerith, a character whose fate in the 1997 original was a major shock to players at the time.

Additionally, The Verge is reporting that a demo will be coming sometime after the stream, so we'll likely get details on that during the conference. So far, the leaks indicate the demo will allow players to control either Cloud or Sephiroth.

How to watch PlayStation's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth —State of Play

(Image credit: Square Enix)

If you want the catch the State of Play stream while it's live, you'll be able to watch it at home on PlayStation's official YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok channels.



The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. ET for those in the US and Canada. For those further abroad, we've done the time zone calculations for you below

US & Canada : Tuesday, Feb 6 @ 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb 6 @ 11:30 p.m. GMT

Wednesday, Feb 7 @ 12:30 a.m. CET

Wednesday, Feb 7 @ 5:30 a.m. IST

Wednesday, Feb 7 @ 10:30 a.m. AET

Wednesday, Feb 7 @ 12:30 p.m. NZDT

If you've been behind on "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" news, here's a handy primer of everything we know so far. So you can be caught up in time for all the new details sure to come in today's State of Play stream.

"Rebirth" is one of our most anticipated games of 2024 (so far), and with the release coming soon this one is certainly worth a watch.