CES 2024: Dilate those eyeballs with the 3 most beautiful monitors we saw this week

CES 2024 is pumping out a wave of new laptops, CPUs, and exciting tech that we'll see flow in throughout the year. I was hella excited to see the latest display tech, and I was not disappointed whatsoever — these monitors are killing it.

We've gathered a shortlist of our favorite monitors at CES 2024 to keep an eye out for as the year goes on. CES is finally coming to a close, so now we must lie anxiously in wait for these products to launch.

For now, here's a taste of the most exciting monitors at CES 2024.

1. Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP

(Image credit: Asus)

The top of this list is easily the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP, which is a 32-inch OLED monitor with a 3840 x 2160 resolution clocked in at a 240Hz refresh rate with up to 1,300 nits of brightness and 800R curvature. Damn, that's a whole lot of screen.

Not only that, but this baby has the ability to drop to a 1080p panel with a 480Hz refresh rate at the press of a button. This is the first time I've heard of a monitor capable of quick-swapping resolution and doubling the refresh rate while it was at it. Truly wild stuff.

2. Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch OLED

(Image credit: Alienware)

It is the year of OLED gaming monitors and I literally could not be happier. Alienware comes out swinging with its Alienware AW2725DF, a modestly sized 27-inch, 2560 x 1440 OLED monitor. This machine clocks in at a 360Hz refresh rate with 99.3% DCI-P3. That means this baby is going to be colorful as all hell.

We don't have an estimate on the nits of brightness, but its bigger 32-inch sibling is supposedly rocking up to 1,000 nits of brightness. We're hoping that the 27-inch won't be too far behind. The 27-inch also boasts a 0.03ms response time and DisplayHDR True Black 400. We are so excited to get this into our lab and see what it can really do.

3. Dell UltraSharp 40 (U4025QW)

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell doesn't stop with the impressive showings, also revealing the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW). Step back, you're about to see a 40-inch, 5K monitor clocked in at 120Hz with 99% DCI-P3. Colors? BOOM. Brightness? BOOM. Well, we don't know the exact brightness, but this monitors looks hella bright.

Did we mention it's curved as well? This machine will wrap around your eyeballs like a fever-dream-blanket. It even doubles as a docking station, offering two additional Type-C ports and a USB Type-A port that pop out of the bottom bezel. This badass display might break your wallet, though, starting at a whopping $2,399.