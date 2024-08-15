Alienware debuts a gaming monitor that solves one very frustrating problem for gamers

On Thursday at Gamescom, an annual video game exposition in Cologne, Germany, Alienware revealed its new 27-inch Dual-Resolution Gaming Monitor (AW2725QF). The dual-resolution monitor can switch between two display modes: one with a native 4K (3840x2160) 180Hz panel for immersive gaming and another with a native FHD (1920x1080) 360Hz panel for competitive gaming. Alienware optimized the AW2725QF for both PC and game consoles for additional flexibility.

When picking out a gaming monitor, you’re often stuck deciding between a high-refresh-rate display or a high-resolution panel. While that isn’t a huge issue for every gamer, the decision can be brutal for multi-genre fans; Alienware's new monitor solves this dilemma.

The Alienware AW2725QF’s dual-resolution technology works because the native 4K panel can combine four pixels into one, allowing for a doubled refresh rate and native FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution. So gamers can benefit from running at a native resolution in either mode.

You don't need to be an eSports pro to benefit from dual resolution

While monitors with high refresh rates are necessary for eSports and competitive PvP gamers, you don't need to try for a League of Legends championship to benefit from the 360Hz FHD mode of the Alienware 27-inch Dual Resolution monitor.

So if you only occasionally dabble in competitive MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) or FPS (First Person Shooter) play while spending the rest of your game time in immersive action and RPG (Role Playing Game) titles, you can experience the best of both game types without needing a clunky dual-monitor setup.

And at $599.99, the Alienware 27 Dual Resolution monitor isn't more expensive than most other 4K 27-inch gaming monitors. So you aren't even paying extra for the additional flexibility.

The Alienware 27 4K Dual Resolution Gaming Monitor (AW2725QF) will officially be available worldwide on September 12, 2024 for US $599.99.

