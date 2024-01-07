Acer's 57-inch Predator MiniLED 4K monitor is the first desk-dominating gaming monitor of CES 2024

CES 2024 opens its doors next week, but it's expected that many companies share information on their upcoming products a few days beforehand. Acer has unveiled its new line-up of Predator gaming monitors, with two OLED models and two MiniLED models launching in the first half of 2024.

Three of the monitors are standard ultrawide at 21:9, but the most expensive of the bunch is super ultrawide with a 32:9 aspect ratio. They also all feature AMD FreeSync Premium, a USB Type-C port at 90 watts, and a built-in KVM switch that allows you to quickly swap sources.

CES 2024: Predator Z57 gaming monitor

The Predator Z57 is a monstrosity, solidifying itself as the most intense option within Acer's latest gaming monitor announcement. It's a super ultrawide monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature, measuring at 57-inches with a DUHD (7680 x 2160) resolution. I'm not even sure I could fit this thing on my desk, and if it's somehow possible, I'd have to reconsider my seating arrangement.

Beyond that, its 120Hz refresh rate and 2304-zone MiniLED panel are hard not to drool at. It features VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and Acer claims it can reach up to 1000 nits of brightness and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

It's no surprise a monitor as enormous as this one features a PBP (picture-by-picture) mode, allowing the user to divide the display down the middle to view two outputs at once. Its 32:9 aspect ratio allows you to perfectly divide two 16:9 outputs each at 3440 x 2160-pixel resolution, which is great if you want to game on one half of the screen and get work done on the other.

It also has PIP (picture-in-picture) mode which places another output in a small window on the screen, ideally allowing the user to experiment with the location of their multiple outputs. Its ports are two HDMI 2.1 slots and a Display 1.4 port, alongside VESA compliant for those who'd rather hang it on their wall. And with its dual speakers at 10 watts, it should offer decent sound quality.

The Predator Z57 launches in North America during Q2 2024 and starts at $2,499, which matches our expectations in price. This is no doubt only for those who are willing to throw a huge chunk of cash down for something phenomenal.

CES 2024: Predator X34 V3 gaming monitor

The Predator X34 V3 is tame when compared to the Z57, but it's still mighty for those who have a reasonable amount of space. It's a 34-inch ultra-wide MiniLED monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 1500R curvature, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and 3440 x 1440-pixel resolution. Acer claims it covers 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and it also has VESA DisplayHDR 1000.

It features two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4. You can also expect adjustable height, tilt, swivel, and a wall mount being provided. It features two 5 watt speakers, which likely means it won't be an ideal audio solution, but we'll have to test it to know for sure.

The Predator X34 V3 is the cheapest of the bunch, launching in North America during Q2 2024 at a starting price of $899.

CES 2024: Predator X39 & Predator X34 X gaming monitors

Now, we move onto my favorite types of display: OLED. Acer has unveiled two new models, the 39-inch Predator X39 and 34-inch Predator X34 X.

Both are similar in many respects excluding their size, each with a WQHD 3440 x 1440-pixel resolution, 800R curvature, up to a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.01 millisecond response time. Acer states they will cover up to 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. They also feature VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and are Eyesafe 2.0 certified.

The Predator X39 and Predator X34 X will launch in North America during Q2 2024, with the former starting at $1,499 and the latter starting at $1,299.