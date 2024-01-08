Alienware's first ever pro gaming mouse and keyboard debut at CES 2024

Alienware make some impressive gaming PCs and laptops, and even some decent gaming accessories to boot. However, while the company is known for making pro-level gaming machines, it's taken them long and weary to release its own pro-level peripherals to match — and the wait is finally over.

Announced today at CES 2024, Alienware will be releasing its brand new Pro Wireless Keyboard and Pro Wireless Mouse. Developed in collaboration with over 100 top esports players, this peripheral pairing has been engineered to push performance to meet pro-level demands with comfort and style in tow.

Let's dive in to what makes Alienware's latest accessories stand out.

CES 2024: Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse

(Image credit: Alienware)

Delivering a tournament-ready mouse is no easy task, but it's one that Alienware have excelled at with its Pro Mouse — on paper, at least.

The six-button Pro Wireless Mouse pulls no punches with its impressive specs with a polling rate of up to 8KHz when wired and 4Khz while wireless (2.4Ghz) stealing the show. The results of which are ultra-smooth tracking and top-tier responsiveness, essential for accuracy and speed in competitive titles.

It's ergonomic form is great for the palm, and its comfort is further aided by its ultralight weight of just 60 grams — allowing the Pro Wireless Mouse to glide effortlessly on its additive-free PTFE skates.

The Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse will be available to buy in both Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colorways from January 11, 2024 starting at $149.

CES 2024: Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard

(Image credit: Alienware)

Featuring custom Alienware Linear Mechanical Switches, the Pro Wireless Keyboard is designed for smoothness and speed while delivering the compelling and satisfying thunk of a solid keystroke through 40g of actuation force.

While its 1KHz polling rate pales to that of the Pro Wireless Mouse, it's still a very serviceable response time that remains consistent across each of its three connection options: wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz.

However, Alienware's aluminum-cased keyboard isn't locked down to these custom switches as its hot-swappable design allows you to customize keycaps and switches for a truly personalized experience.

Its per-key RGB is the capstone to its modern gamer aesthetic, and a staggering wireless battery life of up to 798 hours is a flourishing touch on top of a well-rounded product.

The Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard will be available to buy in both Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colorways from January 11, 2024 starting at $199.