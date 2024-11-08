Gamers lose unlimited access to GeForce Now as Nvidia clamp down on cloud gamers

News
By
published

NOW a bit of a black cloud, but there is a silver lining

Nvidia GeForce Now
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia, the newly crowned most valuable company in the world after overtaking Apple with a $.3.65 trillion market cap just days ago, is leaving paid subscribers feeling short-changed after recently announced changes to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.

Since 2020, GeForce NOW has been one of the best cloud gaming services available, allowing users to access a streaming library that surpasses most, while also enjoying cloud access to games they own on Steam, GOG, Ubisoft Connect, and the Epic Games Store.

However, the service's popularity may be set to tumble after it announced on Reddit that it would be implementing a monthly 100-hour cap on playtime for Performance (formerly Priority) and Ultimate subscribers.

Nvidia GeForce NOW caps Performance and Ultimate cloud gaming tiers

While 100 hours of game time per month doesn't seem like too much of a sting, that works out to roughly 3 hours per day of game time — and is a far cry from the unlimited access subscribers were previously granted.

These caps do come with some benefits, notably an upgraded 1440p resolution for Performance members, Ultrawide resolution support for Ultimate members and both tiers will now be able to save in-game graphics settings across streaming sessions.

Nvidia claims that the changes will allow it to "continue providing exceptional quality and speed — as well as shorter queue times — for Performance and Ultimate members."

In the future, gamers who require more than 100 hours of cloud gaming time each month will need to pay extra. Additional hours are available to purchase in 15-hour blocks for $2.99 or $5.99 for Performance or Ultimate memberships, respectively.

A silver lining for Nvidia's cloud clamp down

While Nvidia's decision to clamp down on cloud gaming time is sure to rub some the wrong way, the company believes the new limit will "comfortably accommodate 94% of members, who typically enjoy the service well within this timeframe."

In addition to these reassurances, Nvidia has also stated that up to 15 hours of unused playtime in GeForce NOW will automatically carry over into the next month (roughly equating to an extra 30 minutes of game time per day).

In a gesture of good faith, Nvidia is also granting all existing Performance (formerly Priority) and Ultimate subscribers unlimited playtime until January 2026 — a full year of unlimited access ahead of the December 31, 2024 cutoff.

That means new users who subscribe to GeForce NOW's Performance ($9.99 per month) and Ultimate ($19.99 per month) tiers ahead of the December cutoff date will also receive the unlimited gaming time promised to subscribers throughout 2025.

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 790 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(32GB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 Gaming...
Walmart
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
2
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
$925
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
3
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU604
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
4
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus 16" QHD...
Best Buy
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
(17-inch 1TB)
Our Review
5
Dell Alienware M17 R5 17-inch...
Back Market (US)
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
6
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
7
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
Low Stock
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB 16GB RAM)
8
Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8...
Walmart
View
MSI Katana 15
(Black)
9
MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-277US...
Amazon
$999.99
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
MSI Titan GT77 17.3" UHD...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby
Content Editor

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.