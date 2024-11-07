The PS5 Pro might be Sony’s most divisive console ever

The PS5 Pro has officially launched, and that means the reviews are in.

Many critics and consumers are singing the PS5 Pro's praises; Wired calls the PS5 Pro the "most powerful gaming hardware you can put in your living room ( designed to be there , anyway)."

That statement is true, but does the Pro model warrant such a wildly high price tag compared to the PS5 Slim? Many reviewers say no, not for most people. GameSpot says this "mid-cycle upgrade is fitted with features that are aimed at a much more niche market" — the PlayStation enthusiasts, if you will.

If you've been on the fence about splurging on a PS5 Pro or upgrading your existing PS5, we've gathered up what critics are saying about Sony's new console — the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Some say it provides a stunning graphics experience that's worth the money

The major differences between the PS5 Pro and its 'Slim' predecessor are more graphical power and a larger SSD. For some critics, being able to take advantage of top-notch graphics with 60 frames per second is well worth the upgrade.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

When playing the PS5 Pro-enhanced Alan Wake 2, a Polygon reporter says "The enhanced shadows and lighting add a level of atmosphere and detail I didn't realize was missing."

Sony's integration of a new AI feature called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) is even making PS4 games look better. TechRadar calls PSSR "the headline act of the PS5 Pro's upgraded feature set," and goes on to say, "Combined with upgrades to memory, graphics card, storage, and Wi-Fi, the PS5 Pro does offer more than just a niche graphical upgrade package too."

The PS5 Pro is $250 more than the PS5 Slim Digital, but it does come with an extra 1TB of SSD storage that somewhat makes its value a little better. If you were to add a 1TB SSD to your existing PS5 setup, you'd likely only be spending around $100.

Others say it's not enough of an improvement to warrant such an exorbitant price tag

IGN writes, "Considering its price, you'll be disappointed to find that the PS5 Pro does not come with every possible bell and whistle." That sentiment accurately sums up the views of many critics and consumers.

$699... no stand, no disc drive, minimal improvements...🤣🤣🤣Yet, some sucker's will still buy this. This isn't it. 🤣🤣🤣#PS5#PS5Pro #Playstation #Sony pic.twitter.com/SLSouTGPANSeptember 10, 2024

Sony's new PS5 Pro lacks a vertical stand and a disc drive, unlike the PS5 Slim Standard model that retails for $499. If you were to add a vertical stand and a disc drive to the PS5 Pro to fairly compare it to the PS5 Slim Standard, its price jumps up to $810 — over $300 more than the PS5 Slim Standard.

Regarding its lack of a disc drive specifically, Tom's Guide says "the decision to make the PS5 Pro digital only is disappointing."

The improved graphics just aren't worth it for some people. The Verge goes as far to say if you don't "sit 10 feet away or more" from your TV, "the PS5 Pro is probably not worth $700."

If you have an original PS5 console, it's probably not worth upgrading to either the PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro, as long as you're fine with slightly less amazing graphics. And if you're trying to add a PS5 console to your gaming setup for the first time, the PS5 Slim is a much better deal, whether you go for the Standard model or the Digital model.