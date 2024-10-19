Fortnite fans should wait to buy a PS5 Slim after Black Friday bundle leaks

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but one reliable internet tipster has given Fortnite players something special to look forward to after reportedly revealing a new PS5 Slim bundle — over a month ahead of its official showing.

Featuring exclusive skins, a V-Bucks boost, and the option of Standard or Digital models of the PS5 Slim console, this Black Friday bundle will launch later in the month for as low as €374.99 / £314.99 / $374.99. Here's what we know so far.

Fortnite PS5 Slim bundle: What to expect and when to expect it

The upcoming PS5 Slim bundle, known as the Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle, was revealed by French site Dealabs this week, giving us a very early look at how Black Friday will look for PlayStation fans looking to switch to the Slim.

This PS5 Slim bundle will net you a PS5 Slim (Standard or Digital) with a host of Fortnite goodies from November 22, 2024, in European and American markets.

(Image credit: Sony)

The standard pricing for both bundles will be $499 for the Standard bundle and $449 for the Digital version.

However, for a two-week period spanning both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there will be a $75 launch discount applied to each, bringing the prices down to the following:

PS5 Slim (Standard Edition, with disc drive) Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle: €474.99 / £404.99 / $424.99

PS5 Slim (Digital Edition, without disc drive) Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle: €374.99 / £314.99 / $374.99

No matter which of these bundles you choose, you'll still receive the same enticing extras which are said to be eight exclusive Fortnite skins with an estimated value of 5,000 V-Bucks and a healthy injection of 1,000 V-Bucks to spend as you please in-game.

Sony PS5 Slim console (Standard Edition or Digital Edition)

Sony DualSense controller

8 exclusive Fortnite skins (Est. value 5,000 V-Bucks)

1,000 V-Bucks in-game currency

Sadly, unlike the recent PlayStation anniversary collection, this bundle isn't expected to feature any unique Fortnite-inspired design elements.

It's just a straight-up bundle of Sony's PS5 Slim console with some digital goodies for Epic Games' ever-popular, best-in-class Battle Royale title.

Is it the real deal?

The poster of this deal, billbil-kun, has a strong history of providing early information on upcoming deals, especially when it comes to Sony's PlayStation console.

While all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, billbil-kun's track record does lend a healthy dose of credibility to the news, as he's been right about similar bundles in the past like the PS5 Slim NBA 2K25 bundle which was released last month.