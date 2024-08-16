Epic Games Store brings 'Fortnite' back to the iPhone, but not for everyone

On Friday, the Epic Games Store launched on iOS in the EU and on the Google Play Store worldwide, allowing gamers to easily play Fortnite on mobile for the first time in years. Fall Guys and Rocket League Swipe also join the Epic Games Store mobile offerings on iPhones, Android, and AltStore PAL.

Epic announced the launch of the Epic Games Store app this morning, confirming that "we are working to enable all developers to launch their games and apps through the Epic Games Store in the future. We are also bringing our games to independent mobile stores including AltStore PAL today."

After four years, this is fantastic news for Epic and Fortnite fans, but the story is far from over.

How does the new Epic Games Store work in the EU?

This solution for the EU was made possible by the European Union's Digital Markets Act, which requires Apple to offer alternate app stores on iOS devices. It's not a perfect solution for companies or users due to some wrinkles.

The main issue for the companies is Apple's yearly "Core Technology Fee" of €0.50 per installation after the first million downloads. So, for Epic and other companies that manage a store, this means the fee applies to both the store app and any apps installed through that store. This is dramatically shifting the cost of doing business for those who need to operate outside of Apple's App Store. Unsurprisingly, the EU Commission is already in the process of investigating Apple's solution to determine if it is in compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

From a user perspective, this likely means companies will raise prices to help cover their increased costs, and it adds a layer of complexity to installing these apps. At present, when you try to install the Epic Games Store, a pop-up indicates that "to install the Epic Games Store on your iPhone, update to iOS 17.6 or later." Epic's FAQ, on the other hand, indicates that it supports "iPhones running iOS 17.4 or later."

That last bit is a minor speedbump, better to have to update your iPhone to play Fortnite than not be able to play Fortnite at all.

What does this mean for iOS users in the United States?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Officially, this resolution doesn't mean much regarding the Epic Games vs. Apple feud and FTC Amicus Brief filing. However, the EU resolution means there may be a solution for US gamers soon. While European law doesn't always hold water when brought across the Atlantic, this does set a precedent for Epic Games to use in its ongoing fight with Apple.

Epic Games CEO and Founder Tim Sweeney stated in the Epic Games Store app announcement that "The tide is turning and the mobile ecosystem is finally opening up to competition. We are grateful to the European Commission for making it possible to launch the Epic Games Store and offer our games to iOS users in the European Union. Now, European iOS users, and Android users worldwide can access our store and games, as they've always been able to do on open platforms like PC and Mac. The fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice."

There is some hope that the Epic Games Store app will become available for iOS users in the United States. After all, Epic won its anti-trust lawsuit against Google in 2023, which is why the Epic Games Store app is available for Android users in the States.

We'll have to wait and see how this shakes out in the courts.

Will other game stores move to mobile apps?

Some game stores already have mobile apps, though the functionality is pretty variable. Gamers have been able to get Steam on iOS and Android for years, but Steam games won't work on your phone, so the app mainly allows you to send messages and browse the Steam store while on the go.

The Xbox and PlayStation apps are also on mobile platforms but have similar issues. The Xbox iOS and Android versions offer Xbox Remote Play over the internet, but you need to connect a gaming controller, like the Backbone, to your phone to play games. You also have to be on the same network as your console. The PlayStation iOS and Android versions let you control your console via smartphone, but there isn't much remote play. Instead, to play your PlayStation games on the go, you need the PS Remote Play app for iOS or Android, which has the same controller and connection issues as the Xbox app, with the added annoyance of needing a separate application.

It would be nice to see more game storefronts join Epic Games in having a fully functional mobile game library specifically designed for mobile games. But for now, Epic remains a lone trailblazer.