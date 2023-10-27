5 scary PC games on sale for Halloween: Save up to 80% on select titles

Just in time for Halloween, Newegg is offering some fantastic deals on scary PC games. Spend this spooky holiday on the edge of your seat with some of these horror classics.

You can save a little over 75% on The Quarry, or spend a little bit more to snag The Quarry: Definitive Edition at 75% off as well. Games like Bioshock: The Collection and How to Survive 2 are currently 80% off, so it's the perfect time to snatch these games up if they've been on your wishlist.

The Quarry: $60 $14 @ Newegg Save $46 right now on The Quarry, a spooky summer camp thriller that earned 4 out of 5 stars in our review. Play as each of the nine camp counselors on the last night of summer camp when they are forced to fight blood-drenched locals and be hunted by monstrous creatures.

The Quarry — Deluxe Edition: $70 $16.50 @ Newegg With The Quarry — Deluxe Edition, you'll get all the thrills of the original game plus '80s-themed character outfits, fun visual filters, instant access to the Death Rewind system in-game, and a Gorefest Movie mode option—all while saving $53.50 off the original retail price.

BioShock: The Collection: $60 $11 @ Newegg If you haven't played this classic series yet, now's your chance. Save $49 off retail on BioShock: The Collection, which includes all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. Experiment with an arsenal of unique weapons, dive to the undersea city of Rapture, and soar through the skies in the flying city of Columbia.

Dead Rising 4: $30 $7 @ Newegg Dead Rising 4 is a steal right now at $7, knocking $23 off the original price. Take on the role of photojournalist Frank West as he battles hordes of zombies with a variety of fun weapons and vehicles. With its 4-player co-op multiplayer support, you can get some friends in on the action too.