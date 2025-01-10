The Best Streaming Gadget of CES 2025 is the Steam Deck + Nvidia GeForce Now

Streaming movies and TV shows is pretty much the standard in 2025, with services like Netflix becoming our central hub for all things entertainment. However, when hunting down the best streaming gadget during CES 2025, we were struck not by a new TV-friendly accessory but by an app. An app for a handheld gaming PC.

While TV has its streaming options pretty much in the bag, the gaming world is another topic entirely. However, Nvidia's CES announcement that it would be bringing its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service to Valve's Steam Deck as a native app may suggest otherwise, and makes for a perfect choice for our Laptop Laurel awards.

Best streaming of CES 2025: Steam Deck + GeForce Now

GeForce NOW | Full Support for Steam Deck Coming Soon - YouTube Watch On

Valve’s Steam Deck catalyzed the current PC gaming handheld boom, yet even now among a slew of competitors (even cloud-gaming handhelds from Logitech and PlayStation) it’s still a standout device for its direct integration with the Steam launcher and ability to emulate hundreds of classic games. But it lacks one crucial feature for combating its short battery life: native cloud gaming support.

That will change later this year when Nvidia releases its native GeForce Now app for the Steam Deck. With support for thousands of Steam games, it’s arguably the best cloud gaming platform out there.

On the Deck, you will be able to play games at up to a 4K resolution at 60 fps with ray traced graphics (as long as you connect the handheld to your TV and have a GeForce Now Ultimate subscription).

Currently, if you want to play games on the Steam Deck via GeForce Now you have to manually download a script to install it in your Steam library or manually set up your browser for it to run there.

From personal experience, not only is this time consuming, but some games also won’t run reliably — if they launch at all.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now native apps for other platforms are free to download, so it’s reasonable to assume the one for the Steam Deck will be free as well. If you don’t already have a Steam Deck, you can grab one for between $399 and $649.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia GeForce NOW: Pricing Free $0 Ad-supported, Long queue times, 1-hour session lengths Performance: $9.99 monthly RTX ON, 1440p, Ad-free, short queue times, 6-hour session lengths Ultimate: $19.99 monthly 4K HDR, 240 fps, RTX ON, shortest queue times, 8-hour session lengths, DLSS 3, Nvidia Reflex, Cloud G-Sync