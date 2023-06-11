21 Amazon Prime membership benefits you might be missing out on!

An Amazon Prime membership is a gateway to so many different things. We’re all on Amazon doing something nowadays, be it browsing for a fantastic deal on some of the best laptops around, or buying some flakey no-brand product late into the evening — compelled by its audaciousness and bold pidgin English claims. That’s probably why so many of us are Amazon Prime members. Because nothing says successful retail therapy quite like free same-day or next-day delivery without even having to put on pants.

But did you know there’s a lot more to an Amazon Prime membership than priority deliveries? In fact, there’s a lot more. So much more. So much more that we’ve decided to write up a list, the most effective and compelling of ways to inform people about new things. Aren’t lists brilliant? I bet you even get a special kind of list with Amazon Prime — I bet it’s at number six or something. In fact, I know it is, I didn’t write this article in chronological order.

So, let’s get to grips with everything an Amazon Prime membership will get you in 2023, including benefits for shopping, entertainment, savings, and more!

Amazon Prime membership: shopping benefits

1. Free one-day/next-day delivery: Amazon Prime membership grants anyone shopping on Amazon.com an unlimited amount of free one-day/next-day deliveries on eligible orders (filter your items by “Get it tomorrow” to make things easier) if they’re received before cut-off times.

2. Free same-day delivery: Prime members in select cities can order before noon on select Prime Same-Day items and receive it by 10 P.M. the same day, seven days a week. Non-Prime members typically pay $10 for the same option, though Prime members get it for free on orders over $25. Orders under $25 will only have to pay a delivery fee of $3.

3. Free release-date delivery: Prime members who pre-order eligible Prime items are eligible to have their purchases delivered on the day of release, for free! Even non-Prime members can enjoy this benefit when ordering from the Amazon Games Store.#

4. Free No-Rush shipping and rewards: Select “No-Rush Shipping” when ordering an item from Amazon.com or the Amazon App and you’ll earn rewards for your current or future purchases.

5. Amazon Day: Choose a weekly delivery day to receive all of the items you purchase throughout the week! Great for those who don't want to be stuck at home multiple days a week waiting on parcels to arrive.

6. Your Essentials: Ensure you have all your essentials with this special list that keeps track of your household staples, allowing you to re-order your favorite products without having to search for them all over again.

7. Amazon Fresh: In certain regions of the U.S., Prime members can order fast one or two-hour delivery on a wide selection of grocery items including meats, seafood, produce, snacks, and household essentials.

8. Prime Early Access: Get a 30-minute headstart on Lightning Deals before they go live on Amazon.com!

9. Amazon Elements: Prime members also gain access to Amazon Elements products. Amazon Elements is Amazon’s own line of essential products including things like vitamins, supplements, and baby wipes.

Amazon Prime membership: entertainment benefits

10. Prime Video subscription: Amazon Prime members are automatically eligible to enjoy Prime Video at no extra cost. Enjoy unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows from the Prime Video library including shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Omens, The Boys, Reacher, Invincible, Outer Range, TLotR: The Rings of Power, and more!

11. Amazon Music subscription: Prime members can also enjoy access to 100 million ad-free tracks, the largest collection of ad-free podcasts, alongside thousands of playlists and stations. Amazon Prime members also get discounted Amazon Music Unlimited monthly and annual plans.

12. Prime Gaming subscription: Free games, free in-game content, and a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch.tv, all at no additional cost. Check back weekly for new games that range from the latest AAA titles, the hottest indie games, and even some golden oldies all to keep forever!

13. Prime Reading subscription: Enjoy the Prime Reading catalog, borrow books and magazines and read them on your Fire Tablet or Kindle e-reader (or the Kindle iOS and Android apps) for no additional cost. Prime membership also rewards you with Amazon First Reads, granting you hardcover book discounts and early access to new books every month from the Amazon First Reads selection — all for free.

14. Savings at Amazon 4-star and Amazon Book stores: Avid readers who are also Amazon Prime members can pay Amazon.com prices on all products in-store at physical Amazon locations.

Amazon Prime membership: saving benefits

15. Whole Foods Market savings: Whole Foods Market gives Prime members exclusive savings, including 5% cashback with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. You can also get two-hour delivery in select cities across the U.S.

16. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card: Eligible Prime members can earn 5% cashback on all Amazon.com purchases every single day, that’s on top of rewards earnt everywhere else you shop.

17. Amazon Prime Store Card: Prime members eligible for the Amazon Prime Store Card can earn 5% cashback on all Amazon.com purchases daily alongside gaining access to exclusive financing offers.

18. Amazon Family discounts: Amazon Prime members get up to 20% off diapers, baby food, and 15% off eligible products on your baby registry through Subscribe and Save.

19. Grubhub+ membership: Prime members can redeem a free one-year Grubhub+ membership to receive free delivery on any order over $12 alongside exclusive Grubhub+ perks and rewards like free food and discounts.

Amazon Prime membership: account benefits

20. Membership sharing: With Prime membership, two adults living in the same household can create an Amazon Household account, allowing them to share Amazon Prime benefits with one another.

21. Amazon Photos: Finally, Amazon Prime members are granted unlimited online photo storage in Amazon Drive along with enhanced search and organization features with Amazon Photos.

Outlook

That about wraps it up for now, though never count Amazon out from adding more to the incredible value of a Prime membership in the future. Remember, we anticipate Amazon Prime Day will be around July 11-12 this year and Amazon’s two-day deals bonanza is only available to Prime members.

If you want to score some incredible deals this summer, then make sure you’ve signed up for an Amazon Prime membership today for $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon Prime Student membership is also available at just $7.49 per month or $69 annually.

Still not sold? You can also start your free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime whenever you like, even during Prime Day to access the exclusive deals on offer — just remember to cancel your subscription before the 30 days is up if you don’t want to continue your membership.