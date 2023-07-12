These Prime Day laptops have the best battery life I've ever tested — hurry before the sale ends!

The battery life on these Prime Day laptops are so long, they'll stick around far longer than the Amazon deals for them. Yes, today is the last day of Prime Day, which means you don't have much time left to snag one of the best laptop deals.

As a laptop reviewer who's been testing laptops for several years, I've got the behind-the-scenes scoop on which laptops have the best battery life. So much so that you won't be constantly searching for an outlet every couple of hours. Hell, you could throw away your charging cable at this point. (I'm just being hyperbolic. Please don't actually throw out your charging cable.)

The longest-lasting consumer laptop we've ever tested is the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is currently $200 off for Prime Day at Amazon. It lasted 18 hours and 56 minutes on a single charge, according to our in-house Laptop Mag battery test. (For reference, a typical laptop lasts 10 hours.)

Check out the other long-lasting laptops we've tested.

Prime Day laptop deals with the best battery life

Apple MacBook Pro 16: $2,500, $2,299 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip. This configuration comes with a 12-core GPU, a 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 16.2-inch, Liquid Retina XDR display. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 port. Battery life: 18 hours and 56 minutes

Apple MacBook Pro 13: $1299 $1099 @ Amazon and Best Buy

Save $200 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's zippy M2 chip. In our M2 MacBook Pro review, we were impressed with its overall processor performance score and its top-notch gaming performance. It also has a blisteringly fast SSD, a great webcam, and a comfortable keyboard. The configuration in this Prime Day deal has the M2 chip (8-core GPU, 10-core GPU), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel display. Battery life: 18 hours and 20 minutes

Asus ExpertBook B9: $2,000, $1,799 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the Asus ExpertBook 19, a 14-inch laptop that blew us a way with its runtime of 16 hours and 42 minutes. We were impressed with its attractive, minimalist design, lightweight heft and durable quality. However, keep in mind that this laptop is packed with a CPU that is two generations old (an Intel Core i7-1165G7). However, it's still flying off the shelves because it's one of the longest-lasting Windows laptops to date. It also comes with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. Battery life: 16 hours and 42 minutes

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: $899 @ Newegg

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is another Windows laptop that lasted extremely long on a single charge, according to our in-house testing. However, like the Asus ExpertBook B9 listed above, it is packed with an Intel processor that is two generations old (the Intel Core i5-1135G7). Still, people flock to snag this laptop because of its long battery life. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 1920 x 1200-pixel display, and Windows 11 Pro. Battery life: 15 hours and 39 minutes