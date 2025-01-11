Samsung Galaxy S25 launch preorder deals — here's what to expect

If this month's Samsung Galaxy S25 preoder deals are anything like last year's Galaxy S24 launch, there will be plenty of incentives for early buyers.

Based on the ramp up of Galaxy S25 rumors as of recent, it's safe to say we're on the brink of an official Galaxy S series announcement. The next Samsung Unpacked launch event is set for January 22 which is when Galaxy S25 preorders start.

Reserve: Galaxy S25 savings of up to $1.300

Reserve Samsung's forthcoming flagship phone now and receive a $50 preorder credit and up to $1,250 in bonus savings on what Samsung calls "the next-evolution of Galaxy AI".

We expect Samsung to announce a trio of devices, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The later we're especially excited about as the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of our favorite Android phones we reviewed last year.

Blue Samsung Galaxy S25 via known leaker Evan Blass (Image credit: Evan Blass)

For months now, the bulk of Galxay S25 gossip on the interwebs surround the Galaxy S25 Series' specs, release date, and image leaks.

On Friday known leaker Even Blass sent shared the official renders from Samsung's Galaxy S25 press shoot. However, in terms of how much Samsung's latest phone will cost, other than a speculated price hike, pricing remains a mystery.

Samsung is not one to stray too far from consistency so the Galaxy S25 Series could have the same starting prices as the now marked-down Galaxy S24 Series. Should history repeat itself, the Galaxy S25 will likely start at $799, the Galaxy S25 Plus at $999 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra at $1,299.

Galaxy S25 Plus image render from known leaker Evan Blass (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Last year's best Galaxy S series preorder deals came directly from the source via Samsung.com. Your Galaxy S24 preorder got you a free storage upgrade, up to a $100 Samsung credit, and a maxium trade-in valude of up to $550.

As a reminder, this year's Galaxy device preorder reserve offer includes a $50 credit and up to $1,250 in addional savings. While Samsung didn't outright declare free storage upgrades (typically valued at $120), that may be included in the bonus savings Samsung is referring to.

Leaked image of a blue Samsung Galaxy S5 Ultra with S Pen via known leaker Evan Blass (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Besides Samsung, expect Amazon, Best Buy, AT&T, and Verizon to offer Galaxy S25 preorder deals pre-launch. For context, last year Verzion bundled the Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Tab all for free with any Samsung phone trade in any condtion. For this month's Galaxy S5 series launch, we could see similar deals at retailers and US wireless carriers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 preorder deals

Samsung Galaxy S25: $799 at Samsung Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25 on January 22 at 1pm. ET. Reserve now to receive a $50 Samsung credit and up to $1,250 in extra savings. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Snapgragon Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 512GB) triple rear camera (50MP, 10MP, 12MP ) 12MP front camera, 4000 mAh battery, Android 15.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: $999 at Samsung Preorder the Galaxy S25 Plus starting January 22 at 1pm. ET at Samsung. com. Reserve now to receive a $50 Samsung credit and up to $1,250 in extra savings. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is expected to feature a 6.7-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Snapgragon Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (up to 512GB), a triple rear camera (50MP, 10MP, 12MP ) 12MP front camera, 4900 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, and Android 15 OS.