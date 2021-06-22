Razer Kraken Ultimate is $63 off in this awesome Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2021 continues to grace us with excellent deals over all the place. The Razer Kraken Ultimate is no different, now nearly half off in an excellent prime deal. If you need a premium gaming headset for an affordable price, this is a great pick.

Right now, you can get the Razer Kraken Ultimate for $67 for a limited time.

Razer Kraken Ultimate deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate: was $130 now $67 @ Amazon

The Razer Kraken Ultimate is worthwhile for those who need an affordable but high quality gaming headset that boasts a comfortable design and crisp audio. It also boasts programmable lighting for those who want to get fancy!View Deal

The Razer Kraken Ultimate features plenty of color customization options with Razer Chroma. The headset can sync with popular games and other Razer hardware to support up to 16.8 million colors. It also has THX 7.1 surround sound capabilities for accurate spatial audio.

And thanks to its active noise-cancelling microphone and cooling gel earcups, this pair of headphones should satisfy your most prominent gaming needs. And, as a personal plus, the Razer Kraken Ultimate features audio controls on the headphone itself.