Students can enjoy 1-year of Peacock Premium for only $1.99 per month

The recent Netflix crackdown on password sharing has prompted Disney Plus to follow suit. Luckily, Peacock TV offers an affordable back to school deal on its fantastic streaming services. Students going off to college can watch TV on demand, Live TV streams and Peacock Originals like Killing It.

For a limited time, students can get 1-year of Peacock Premium for just $1.99 per month. After a recent price hike, Peacock Premium now costs $5.99 per month or $59 a year. This student discount knocks $4 off each month for a total savings of $36. To get this deal, students must verify their status with SheerID.

This is one of the best student discounts for anyone going off to college.

Peacock Student Discount: $5.99/mo. $1.99/mo. for 12 months @ Peacock

Peacock Premium is one of the best streaming services due to its massive library of movies and TV shows. Plus you get access to live sports, WWE live pay-per view events, on demand NBC shows like Saturday Night Live replays and exclusive Peacock content.

You can then stream Killing It and other Peacock exclusive shows and movies on your laptop, tablet or phone. To stream 'Yellowstone' on your big screen TV, install the Peacock app on your smart TV, PlayStation or Xbox console, enter your log-in information and enjoy! Peacock also supports Chromecast which lets you cast to your TV with the Chromecast icon.