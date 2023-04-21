Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets are up to $500 off right now

Surface Pro devices are currently up to $500 off in the Microsoft Store Spring Sale. Prices start from $999 for the new Surface Pro 9 (opens in new tab) and $899 for the Surface Pro 8 (opens in new tab).

Right now, you can get theSurface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,599 (opens in new tab). It typically costs $1,899, so that's $300 in savings and the lowest price we've tracked for this configuration. It has a stunning 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. As an alternative, you can opt for the Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU for $999 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

These are two of the best Surface Pro deals you can get directly from Microsoft.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9: $1,899 $1,599 @ Microsoft Store

(opens in new tab)Save up to $300 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9. The model we recommend packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 512GB SSD ensures fast file transfers and stores thousands of files. Save even more when you pair it with a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for $107 (opens in new tab) ($72 off).

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for good reason. It's super-portable and easily converts into a laptop with the detachable Surface Pro Signature Keyboard (opens in new tab) (sold separately). We didn't test the Surface Pro 9, however, the previous-gen Surface Pro 8 is one of our favorite devices.

In our Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display, strong performance impressive and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we gauged its performance by opening the usual 24 Chrome browser tabs. The Surface Pro 8's 11th Gen Intel CPU didn't even flinch with four tabs simultaneously streaming two 1080p YouTube videos and Twitch streams apiece. We expect no less from the Surface Pro 9, given its upgraded 12th Gen Intel CPU.

If you want a premium, detachable 2-in-1 device you can't wrong with a Surface Pro.

More Surface Pro deals

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 8: $2,199 $1,699 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save up to $500 on the Surface Pro 8.Despite being replaced by the Surface Pro 9, it's still one of the best convertible tablet PCs to buy. One our favorite 2-in-1s, we gave the Surface Pro 8 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars. We love it for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. This Surface Pro 8 packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 11th Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD,