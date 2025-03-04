Samsung's latest Galaxy Book 5 Pro and several Galaxy Book 4 laptops are up to $650 off right now — see the 5 best deals

Currently, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro is on sale for $1,149 ($200 off) for Discover Samsung Week. Our team of laptop experts tested and rated the Galaxy Book 5 Pro a solid 4 out of 55 stars. In our review, we praise its bright, vivid touchscreen, AI features, and more than 12 hours of battery life. Though it falls short in multitasking, its Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 chip delivers snappy performance for everyday computing.

If you want a laptop that can flip, fold, and convert like a Transformer, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is on sale for $1,449 ($250 off). We took it for a spin and in our Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 hands-on review, praising its remarkable thin and lightweight design. Also impressive was the laptop's sturdy, convertible hinge design and battery life, which lasted 14 hours during our testing.

Samsung granted the biggest discount on the sale of our beloved Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. This Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning laptop is down to $1,749 for a limited time. It's the lowest price I've seen for this RTX 4050 laptop in a while and undercuts Best Buy's current price by $150.

If you're shopping around for a 16-inch touchscreen laptop for multitasking, creating, and gaming, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra won't disappoint.

These are just a few of my favorite laptops from Samsung's spring sale. See the 5 best Galaxy Book deals below.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book deals