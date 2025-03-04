Samsung's latest Galaxy Book 5 Pro and several Galaxy Book 4 laptops are up to $650 off right now — see the 5 best deals

Deals
By
published

Save up to $650 on Galaxy Book 5 and Galaxy Book 4 laptops during Samsung's spring sale.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 Edge, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro against blue gradient background with epic deals badge.
Samsung laptops are up to $650 off this week (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Samsung)

Currently, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro is on sale for $1,149 ($200 off) for Discover Samsung Week. Our team of laptop experts tested and rated the Galaxy Book 5 Pro a solid 4 out of 55 stars. In our review, we praise its bright, vivid touchscreen, AI features, and more than 12 hours of battery life. Though it falls short in multitasking, its Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 chip delivers snappy performance for everyday computing.

If you want a laptop that can flip, fold, and convert like a Transformer, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is on sale for $1,449 ($250 off). We took it for a spin and in our Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 hands-on review, praising its remarkable thin and lightweight design. Also impressive was the laptop's sturdy, convertible hinge design and battery life, which lasted 14 hours during our testing.

Samsung granted the biggest discount on the sale of our beloved Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. This Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning laptop is down to $1,749 for a limited time. It's the lowest price I've seen for this RTX 4050 laptop in a while and undercuts Best Buy's current price by $150.

If you're shopping around for a 16-inch touchscreen laptop for multitasking, creating, and gaming, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra won't disappoint.

These are just a few of my favorite laptops from Samsung's spring sale. See the 5 best Galaxy Book deals below.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro
Copilot+ PC
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro : was $1,349 now $1,149 at Samsung

Act now to save $200 on the 2025 Galaxy Book 5 Pro Laptop during the Discover Samsung spring sale. Our experts put the Galaxy Book 5 Pro through testing and gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. Although it has a lot going for it, like its bright, vivid touchscreen, AI features, and more than 12 hours of battery life, it fell short in multitasking performance. Despite this, it has more than enough oomph for everyday tasks and is pretty snappy.

Key specs: 14-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) 400-nit AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Price check: Best Buy $1,149

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360
Copilot+ PC
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: was $1,699 now $1,449 at Samsung

Enjoy the best of both worlds for less with $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop. In our Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 hands-on review, we were blown away by its remarkable thinness and lightweight feel. We're also fond of its sturdy, convertible hinge design and battery life, which endured 14 hours of our Laptop Mag Batter Test.

Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Price check: Best Buy $1,699

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: was $1,749 now $1,449 at Samsung

This Discover Samsung spring sale deal takes $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge. In our lab's Geekbench 6 overall performance test, the laptop's Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU crushed Apple's M3 Chip that powers the MacBook Pro.

Key specs: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, 1TB SSD Windows 11 Home

Price check: Best Buy $1,449

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: was $2,399 now $1,749 at Samsung

Samsung's Instant Credit knocks $650 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. No trade-in is required. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and cosigned it with our Editor's Choice Award. Our sister sites echo our sentiments.

Key specs: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU (or Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core), 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home

Price check: Best Buy $1,899

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book 4
Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $699 at Samsung

Samsung takes $300 off the Galaxy Book 4 this week during its sitewide spring sale. Though we didn't test this exact laptop, the Galaxy Book 4, we reviewed its top-tier sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. We were so impressed by its overall performance, battery life, and robust Samsung ecosystem that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. We expect the entry-level Galaxy Book 4 in this deal to be just as capable and reliable.

Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit LED anti-glare display, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual array mics, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Price check: Best Buy $699

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about laptops
HP EliteBook vs Lenovo ThinkPad

HP EliteBook X G1a 14 AI vs. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13: Which business laptop reigns supreme?
Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro 3, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring against blue gradient background

Samsung is having a big spring sale, here are 25 deals I'd grab before it ends
HP EliteBook vs Lenovo ThinkPad

HP EliteBook X G1a 14 AI vs. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13: Which business laptop reigns supreme?
See more latest
Most Popular
Silver Galaxy Tab S10 Plus against blue gradient background
Save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus during Samsung's weeklong spring sale
Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro 3, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring against blue gradient background
Samsung is having a big spring sale, here are 25 deals I'd grab before it ends
Titanium Jadegreen Galaxy Tab S25 Ultra against bronze gradient background
Galaxy S25 Ultra sees major $300 price drop for the first time —Samsung online exclusive
Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, WWE 2K25 Helldivers 2, and Monster Hunter Wilds game cover art against a blue gradient background
CDKeys is slashing up to 95% off PC games, here are 9 deals I'd add to my collection
Surface Pro, Surface Laptop 7, Surface Laptop Studio 2 against blue gradient background with killer sale badge
Microsoft Store deals slash up to $700 off Surface Pro, Surface Laptop 7, and Surface Laptop Studio 2 — here are 3 best discounts
iPhone 16 Pro, iPad 10, Apple Watch series 10 against blue gradient black ground
Forget the iPhone 16e! Get the iPhone 16 Pro, iPad, and Apple Watch, all for free from Verizon
Apple MacBook Air M3 15-inch, Apple iPad 10.2 inch, Apple AirPods Max
Best Buy's massive Apple trade-up event is the perfect time to upgrade your old iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks
Icy blue Galaxy S25, titanium gray Galaxy S25 Ultra with S pen, and navy blue Galaxy S25 Plus against blue gradient background with epic deals badge
Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals: in March 2025: $440 off Galaxy S25 Ultra with no trade-in, carrier offers, and freebies
Porcelain White Google Pixel tablet with charging speaker dock against olive green gradient background with epic deal badge
You can get the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock for $120 off at Amazon
Samsung T9 SSD, SanDisk microSD, WD My Passport, Samsung USB-C flash drive against blue gradient background
Amazon is having a big sale on external storage, here are 9 deals I recommend from portable SSDs to flash drives