Samsung's latest Galaxy Book 5 Pro and several Galaxy Book 4 laptops are up to $650 off right now — see the 5 best deals
Save up to $650 on Galaxy Book 5 and Galaxy Book 4 laptops during Samsung's spring sale.
Currently, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro is on sale for $1,149 ($200 off) for Discover Samsung Week. Our team of laptop experts tested and rated the Galaxy Book 5 Pro a solid 4 out of 55 stars. In our review, we praise its bright, vivid touchscreen, AI features, and more than 12 hours of battery life. Though it falls short in multitasking, its Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 chip delivers snappy performance for everyday computing.
If you want a laptop that can flip, fold, and convert like a Transformer, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is on sale for $1,449 ($250 off). We took it for a spin and in our Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 hands-on review, praising its remarkable thin and lightweight design. Also impressive was the laptop's sturdy, convertible hinge design and battery life, which lasted 14 hours during our testing.
Samsung granted the biggest discount on the sale of our beloved Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. This Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning laptop is down to $1,749 for a limited time. It's the lowest price I've seen for this RTX 4050 laptop in a while and undercuts Best Buy's current price by $150.
If you're shopping around for a 16-inch touchscreen laptop for multitasking, creating, and gaming, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra won't disappoint.
These are just a few of my favorite laptops from Samsung's spring sale. See the 5 best Galaxy Book deals below.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book deals
Act now to save $200 on the 2025 Galaxy Book 5 Pro Laptop during the Discover Samsung spring sale. Our experts put the Galaxy Book 5 Pro through testing and gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. Although it has a lot going for it, like its bright, vivid touchscreen, AI features, and more than 12 hours of battery life, it fell short in multitasking performance. Despite this, it has more than enough oomph for everyday tasks and is pretty snappy.
Key specs: 14-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) 400-nit AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Best Buy $1,149
Enjoy the best of both worlds for less with $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop. In our Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 hands-on review, we were blown away by its remarkable thinness and lightweight feel. We're also fond of its sturdy, convertible hinge design and battery life, which endured 14 hours of our Laptop Mag Batter Test.
Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Best Buy $1,699
This Discover Samsung spring sale deal takes $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge. In our lab's Geekbench 6 overall performance test, the laptop's Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU crushed Apple's M3 Chip that powers the MacBook Pro.
Key specs: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, 1TB SSD Windows 11 Home
Price check: Best Buy $1,449
Samsung's Instant Credit knocks $650 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. No trade-in is required. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and cosigned it with our Editor's Choice Award. Our sister sites echo our sentiments.
Key specs: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU (or Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core), 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Best Buy $1,899
Samsung takes $300 off the Galaxy Book 4 this week during its sitewide spring sale. Though we didn't test this exact laptop, the Galaxy Book 4, we reviewed its top-tier sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. We were so impressed by its overall performance, battery life, and robust Samsung ecosystem that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. We expect the entry-level Galaxy Book 4 in this deal to be just as capable and reliable.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit LED anti-glare display, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual array mics, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Best Buy $699
