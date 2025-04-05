Dell's spring sale is on this weekend, here are 13 deals I recommend

Dell Spring Sale top deals to shop this weekend

Dell lnspiron 15, Dell XPS 16, Dell Latitude 3550, Dell Premier Keyboard and Mouse, and Dell Pro wireless ANC headset against a blue gradient background.
Dell's spring sale offers huge savings on laptop and peripherals. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Dell)
Dell's spring sale continues huge savings sitewide which is perfect if you're refreshing your tech on a budget. The top deals to shop this weekend offer huge savings on top-rated Dell laptops, monitors, and PC accessories.

For a limited time, save up to $700 on Dell XPS and Inspiron series laptops of various configurations. One deal I recommend is the 2024 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus for $849 ($250 off).

In our 2023 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review, we praised its simple, sleek design, immersive display, and quality speakers. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its solid, consistent performance. Expect its successor to be on par if not better with its upgraded hardware for tackling day-to-day productivity and more.

Another standout deal drops the Dell XPS 16 RTX 4070 Laptop to $2,979 ($700 off). With Intel's Core Ultra 9 16-core CPU alongside 32GB of RAM inside, it's a solid pro-level workhorse.

If you're looking for a price break on a new gaming laptop, you can get the RTX 4050 Dell G15 for $849 ($150 off). Though we didn't get to test it, we gave the 16-inch model Dell G16 our Editor's Choice Award for its gorgeous display, phenomenal keyboard experience, and overall powerful performance.

Remote workers and IT professionals will benefit from savings on select Dell Latitude and Precision business laptops this weekend.

During Dell's spring sale, the Dell Latitude 3550 is on sale for $779 ($130 of). If you're upgrading your remote work or school laptop, the Latitude is worth considering. Business professionals especially will benefit from the power, security, and reliability of the Dell Latitude series.

Those are just a few examples of the savings you can get from Dell. See more of my recommended top Dell spring sale deals to shop this weekend.

Dell spring sale — Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15
Dell Inspiron 15: was $449 now $349 at Dell

Dell's slashes $100 off the Dell Inspiron 15. It's one of the best laptops for college students and remote workers. We didn't get to test this laptop, however, Dell Inspiron 15 reviews at Dell average 4.3 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise its excellent performance, speed, and good graphics. Others rave about its superb build quality and attractive design.

Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz 250-nit LED display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus : was $1,099 now $849 at Dell

Save $250 on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus in this Dell spring sale deal. We didn't test this 2024 model, however, in our 2023 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review, we praise its simple, sleek design, immersive display, and quality speakers. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its solid, consistent performance.

Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 120Hz WVA/IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

Dell XPS 16 RTX 4070
Dell XPS 16 RTX 4070: was $3,679 now $2,979 at Dell

Save $700 on the 2024 Dell XPS 16 with RTX 4070 graphics (model 9640). Sleek, minimalist, and stylish, Dell's XPS 16 can be categorized as Ultrabook. It features a seamless glass touchpad with haptics, backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader for secure log-ins.

Features: 16.3-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) 60Hz 400-nit anti-glare OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Business laptops

Dell Latitude 3550
Dell Latitude 3550: was $909 now $779 at Dell

Save $130 on the Dell Latitude 3550 during Dell's spring sale. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude is worth considering. Business professionals will especially benefit from the power, security, and reliability of the Dell Latitude series.

Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1345U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Latitude 5550
Dell Latitude 5550: was $1,459 now $1,349 at Dell

Dell takes $1100 off the Dell Latitude 5550 business laptop. Although we didn't test it, Latitude 5550 reviews at Dell average 4.5 out of 5 stars. Satisfied owners praise the Latitude 5550's fast, snappy performance, and lightweight design. Business pros benefit from the laptop's secure biometric unlocking.

Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Integrated graphics, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Precision 3591
Dell Precision 3591: was $1,929 now $1,719 at Dell

One of the best Dell spring sale deals knocks $210 off the Dell Precision 3591 workstation. This laptop is equipped with the power to help streamline your workflow.

Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core 7 155H vPro 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 500 Ada GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, HDR IR Camera 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell spring sale — gaming laptops

Gaming Laptops
Dell G16 RTX 4050: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell

Now $200 off, the Dell G16 with RTX 4050 graphics is one of the best gaming laptops around. In our Dell G16 review, we called it "a master-class example of what a gaming laptop can do at a low cost, from its incredible performance to its gorgeous display."

Key specs: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4520 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell spring sale — monitors

Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor AW2723DF
Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor AW2723DF: was $679 now $449 at Dell

Save $130 on the Alienware 27 gaming monitor. If you want the immersive benefits of a large 27-inch monitor and a lighter hit to your wallet, don't sleep on this deal.

Features: 27-inch (2,560 x 1,440) panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, Nvidia G-SYNC,AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Dell 25 Gaming Monitor G2524H
Dell 25 Gaming Monitor G2524H: was $329 now $229 at Dell

Dell's spring sale takes $80 off the Dell 25 Gaming Monitor G2524H. If you're looking for a 25-inch 280Hz monitor for your gaming battle station or workspace, you can't go wrong with this one.

Features: 25-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) panel, 280Hz, 1ms (0.5ms gray-to-gray min), AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible

Alienware 27 QD-OLED 4K Gaming Monitor AW2725Q
Alienware 27 QD-OLED 4K Gaming Monitor AW2725Q: was $899 now $749 at Dell

Save $150 on the excellent Alienware 27 QD-OLED 4K Gaming Monitor AW2725Q. In our Alienware AW3222QF review, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5-stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Awards. Some of the things we loved about it was its vibrant, glossy QD-OLED display, Smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and gorgeous, opalescent blue colorway. If you want a smooth gaming experience, this is the best gaming monitor overall.

Features: 31.6-inch display, 4K UHD (3820 x 2160) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms (gray-to-gray), Nvidia G-Sync compatible

Dell spring sale — PC accessories

Dell Pro Wireless ANC Headset
Dell Pro Wireless ANC Headset : was $229 now $212 at Dell

Dell takes $17 off its Pro Wireless active noise cancelling headet (ANC) for its spring sale. From Dell: Elevate your workday communication with a headset that comes equipped with an AI-based microphone and Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, designed to reduce background noise, ensure comfort, and bring your productivity to the next level.

Dell Premier Collab Keyboard & Mouse
Dell Premier Collab Keyboard & Mouse: was $200 now $185 at Dell

Save $150 on the Premier Collab Keyboard & Mouse during Dell's spring sale. From Dell: This premium keyboard and mouse combo transforms collaboration, enhances productivity, and provides all-day comfort.

Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: was $79 now $69 at Dell

Dell knocks $30 off the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for its sitewide spring sale. From Dell: Professional-grade wireless gaming headset featuring 50mm graphene-coated drivers, 2-Mic AI Noise Cancellation and Active Noise Cancellation. Engineered with input from professional esports athletes.

