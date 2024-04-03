Where to buy the Beats Fit Pro Alo Yoga special edition workout earbuds

Beats Fit Pro Alo Yoga earbuds cost $199 and are now available for purchase online at Apple.com and AloYoga.com. You may also buy them from an Apple Store or Alo Yoga location near you. Apple announced this latest collaboration Tuesday alongside a visual ad starring Water singer, Tyla.

The new Beats X Alo Yoga earbuds packs everything we love about the original Beats Fit Pro into a new Zen-like design. As a bonus, they ship with a nifty polishing cloth so you can clean your earbuds and case after workouts.

Buy Beats Fit Pro X Alo Yoga earbuds

Apple's new Beats Fit Pro X Alo Yoga special edition earbuds are now available for $199 at Apple.com, AloYoga.com as well as an Apple Store or Alo location near you. You may also buy them from Aldo Yoga's website. Listen to music, talk on the phone, use Siri, and more with your Beats Fit Pro. These noise cancelling earbuds provide up to six hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Features: Apple H1 chip, Active noise cancellation, transparency mode, dual microphones, flexible wingtip design, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistant, up to 6 hours of battery life, up to 18 hours with the included charging case

Apple's design team gave the Beats Fit Pro X Alo earbuds a Zen aesthetic. Each earbud features a glossy back finish with touches of chrome throughout. On the right earbud is an embossed Alo logo whereas the iconic Beats b logo appears pearlized on both earbuds. The custom charging case features a glossy, liquid metal-like exterior that resembles a black polished natural pebble. It opens to a beautifully chic reflective interior.

In our standard Beats Fit Pro review, we called them the best Apple wireless earbuds for the money. They're among the best earbuds for workouts and offer a secure fit, long battery life, and durability. More importantly, you'll enjoy dynamic sound and effective noise-cancelling.

The new Beats Fit Pro X Alo are worth considering if you want to add workout earbuds to your gadget collection.