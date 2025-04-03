Where to preorder the Nintendo Switch 2, games, and accessories starting April 9

Nintendo fans have a whole lot of reasons to rejoice right now. As if the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Orlando in May wasn't enough of a dopamine rush, the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming to a store near you.

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders start April 9 at stores where you'd typically buy gaming gear.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449 whereas the Swtch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle is priced at $499. Mario fans will want to go for the latter since it includes full game download of Mario Kart World (valued at $79).

Walmart is one retailer leading the charge with preorder listings for the Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, Switch 2 games, and essential Switch 2 accessories up and ready to go live week.

So what's new with the Switch 2?

Nintendo's new game console features a larger 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touchscreen with HDR support and plays games up to 120 fps. What's more, the TV dock supports 4K to level the playing field with the PS5.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible with physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. However, some existing games may not be fully compatible or have start-up issues on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Rest assured, Nintendo is continuously working hard to improve these compatibility issues.

Preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle ship to arrive by June 5.

Where to preorder the Nintendo Switch 2

Walmart

Nintendo Switch 2 : $449 at Walmart Preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 at Walmart. Features: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle: $499 at Walmart Preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle for $499 at Walmart. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Amazon

Nintendo Switch 2 : $449 at Amazon Expect to preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 at Amazon. Before the Switch 2 preorder landing page goes live, you can browse Nintendo Switch 2 accessories like protective carrying cases, screen protectors, steering wheels, and more. Features: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle: $499 at Amazon Preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle for $499 at Amazon. Again, the preorder listing for Switch 2 Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle has yet to go live. For the time-being, browse must-have Switch 2 accessories like protective carrying cases, screen protectors, steering wheels, and more. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch 2 Console, a full game download of Mario Kart World, a light blue Joy-Con 2, a light red Joy-Con 2 (R), a Nintendo Switch 2 AC adapter, a USB-C charging cable, a Nintendo Switch 2 Dock, a Joy-Con 2 Grip, 2 x Joy-Con 2 Straps, and an ultra high-speed HDMI cable. Features: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 2 : $449 at Best Buy Preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 at Best Buy starting Wednesday, April 9. My Best Buy Plus and Total members will receive a $20 certificate (up to 5) for every $150 spent on Nintendo games and accessories from now through August 3. That's a total of up to $100 back into your pocket to spend on future Best Buy purchases. On June 5, select Best Buy stores in the U.S. will open at 12 a.m. ET for preorder pickup. I recommend using Best Buy's store locator to find the closest location near you. You may sign up here to get notifications from Best Buy about all things Nintendo Switch 2. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle: $499 at Best Buy Preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle for $499 at Best Buy. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch 2 Console, a full game download of Mario Kart World, a light blue Joy-Con 2, a light red Joy-Con 2 (R), a Nintendo Switch 2 AC adapter, a USB-C charging cable, a Nintendo Switch 2 Dock, a Joy-Con 2 Grip, 2 x Joy-Con 2 Straps, and an ultra high-speed HDMI cable. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Game Stop

Nintendo Switch 2 : $449 at GameStop Preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 at Game Stop. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle: $499 at GameStop Preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle for $499 at GameStop. Key specs: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 : $449 at nintendo.com Preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449 from the Nintendo Store. Features: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle: $499 at nintendo.com Preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 + MarioKart World Bundle for $499 from the Nintendo Store. This bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch 2 Console, a full game download of Mario Kart World, a light blue Joy-Con 2, a light red Joy-Con 2 (R), a Nintendo Switch 2 AC adapter, a USB-C charging cable, a Nintendo Switch 2 Dock, a Joy-Con 2 Grip, 2 x Joy-Con 2 Straps, and an ultra high-speed HDMI cable. Features: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

Switch 2 Accessories

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel (Set of 2): Nintendo Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheels puts gamers behind the wheel of their favorite car racing game. Perfect for Mario Kart World, this value pack includes two wheels. It works with Nintendo Switch Joy-Con 2 controllers and makes driving games more exhilarating.

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $35 at Best Buy Preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case for $35. This a must-have accessory if you plan on undocking your Switch 2 and taking your games to go. What's great about this official Nintendo Switch 2 case is that it's stylish, and ships with a screen protector and cleaning cloth. Price check: Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 2 — FAQ

Will all Nintendo Switch games work on the Switch 2?

The good news is that the Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible with existing physical and digital Nintendo Switch games.

The bad news is that some games may not be fully compatible or have start-up issues on the Nintendo Switch 2.

However, Nintendo is continuously working hard in conjunction with game developers to improve compatibility issues.

So far, Nintendo has confirmed its Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit is not compatible with the Switch 2.

Will Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons work on the Switch 2?

Yes, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers with work on the Nintendo Switch 2.

You may pair them by connecting them wirelessly via Bluetooth to the console. Keep in mind that games have features unique to Joy-Con 2, like mouse controls.

Can I use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with the Switch 2?

Yes, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will also work on the Nintendo Switch 2.

However, you might want to invest in the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller to get the most out the new Switch 2 console.

Set to launch on June 5, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is priced at $79.99. It features HD Rumble 2, motion controls, built-in amiibo support, a capture button, a C Button for GameChat, mappable GL/GR buttons, and a 3.5mm audio jack.